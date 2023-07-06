During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, July 6, Kim Kardashian claimed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker copied her wedding.

Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, hashed out their issues while addressing the Skims founder’s Dolce & Gabbana collaboration.

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me. That’s why she never truly asked me,” Kourtney, who married Travis, 47, in May 2022, told the cameras. “It’s not that she forget to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I don’t think she knew what to do if my answer was no.”

Kim, for her part, pointed out that Kylie Jenner worked with the Italian fashion brand as well, saying, “It is something [specific] with me and I can’t figure out fully what it is.”

Earlier in the season, Kourtney revealed she was upset with Kim for planning a partnership with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana that seemed to take inspiration from her wedding to the Blink-182 drummer. Kim, however, argued that she tried to wait and she specifically didn’t choose items that Kourtney wore during her wedding weekend.

The Selfish author addressed her own frustrations with Kravis’ nuptials — and her history with Kourtney — during the newest episode of the Hulu series.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” Kim said, referring to her and Kanye West‘s 2014 nuptials overseas. “You stole my f—king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying your Dolce Vita lifestyle?”

Kim also told Kourtney that other attendees called her wedding “so sponsored” due to the Dolce & Gabbana looks. The Lemme founder, meanwhile, noted that her wedding wasn’t about partnering with a brand for financial reasons.

“It wasn’t sponsored. I know that and I don’t care what anyone thinks,” Kourtney added. “I didn’t make that choice for my wedding because of money.”

The pair were ultimately able to work out their differences after Kim apologized for not realizing how her professional venture affected Kourtney.

Before the show returned in May, the aspiring lawyer hinted that season 3 was “frustrating” to film. “When we signed up for this, we wanted to always be super open and honest,” she said on the Today show that same month. “There’s obviously different seasons where some people feel like they just have some boundaries and want to protect some things, and then other people really want to open up and share way more.”

Kim noted that she felt “blessed” to have her family by her side, saying, “We can always respect each other’s space. Out of filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians or The Kardashians, this season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before.”

The KKW Beauty founder offered an update on where she stands with Kourtney as well. “We’ve been there before and we’ll always be OK. We’re always family … but I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things,” Kim concluded.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.