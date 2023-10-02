Kim Kardashian pressed pause on her feud with Kourtney Kardashian while celebrating her sister’s baby shower.

Kim, 42, took to social media to share a series of sweet images and videos of the festivities on Sunday, October 1. In a slideshow of Instagram pictures, the Skims founder posed with daughter North, 10, in matching neon crop tops, leather skirts and platform heels. She also shared an adorable snap of Kourtney, 44, and Travis Barker kissing under a banner that read “Baby Barker.”

Kim shared even more details from the shower on TikTok, including Mickey Mouse shaped soft pretzels, a baby bottle shaped cake, a wishing tree, lots of sweet treats, a photo booth, floral arrangements and more. “Baby Barker is coming 🤍,” Kim captioned the post.

Kourtney, for her part, praised her sister for attending. “Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower or [sic] my dreams ✨❤️,” the Poosh founder wrote.

Kourtney and Kim’s loving exchange comes days after the sisters reignited their feud on the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians.

During the Thursday, September 28, episode, Kim called Kourtney to tell her about her upcoming trip to Italy to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana. (The sisters famously feuded over the brand during season 3 of the show after Kim creative directed the designers’ fashion show after Kourtney wore vintage D&G to her Italian wedding to Barker, 47.)

On the phone, Kim revealed to Kourtney that their mutual friends all complain about her in a group chat they have named “Not Kourtney.”

“All of your friends call us complaining. When you think they are the ones going to you, they are all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us.”

She also alleged that Kourtney’s kids with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — have previously “come to me with problems that they have and how you are.”

Kourtney fired back, “Get a f—king life. You’re like adding it into the fight so it is you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You are just a f—king witch and I f—king hate you.”

The sisters’ intense call ultimately resulted in Kourtney not attending a family trip to Cabo, Mexico.

In addition to her drama with Kim, Kourtney recently faced a harrowing scare during her pregnancy with baby No. 3. (Barker, for his part, is already father of Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad of Moakler’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.)

Last month, she opened up about undergoing “urgent fetal surgery” to save her unborn baby’s life.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote via Instagram on September 6. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Two days later, Us Weekly confirmed that Kourtney was recovering well from the operation. “Kourtney had a very scary medical situation, she is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her,” a source exclusively told Us. “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed.