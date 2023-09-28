Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian‘s feud just got so much worse after a tense phone call.

During the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, September 28, Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, sat down for a joint confessional as production showed viewers the timeline of events.

“The problem is — and I will be real with you guys — last season was really rough. Then we were over it, we had fun. We talked it out [and] everything had been fine,” Kim explained to the cameras about how the duo nearly squashed their feud. “Then we watched the edits for our show and I start hearing what she is saying about me. She hears what I am saying about her and then we get mad all over again. It brings up so many feelings.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney said it was “really hard” having to relive her onscreen argument with Kim. The sisters initially worked out their differences until a “heated phone call” caused Kourtney to pull out of a planned family trip to Mexico.

Viewers got a glimpse at what caused the new divide as Kim called Kourtney to warn her about an upcoming trip to Italy for a Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. (Their fallout originally played out on season 3 when Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker as a business opportunity.)

“I see both sides. I think you think things so you are getting riled up. I think things so I am getting riled up,” Kim told Kourtney, who added that rewatching the past footage made her “not want to be around” around her family.

In response, Kim attempted to come to a truce, saying, “That is totally your choice and your decision. I just think we should have a conversation about it. I got worked up when I was like, ‘Wait, nothing happened at the wedding. There wasn’t even a conversation at the wedding.'”

The comment, however, struck a chord with Kourtney, who felt as if her feelings weren’t being acknowledged.

“I think it was what you saw at the wedding because no one had any interest before that. You saw this thing that was mine — and that wasn’t yours — and that you wanted it,” the Poosh founder told her sister. “You’re missing the point. It is not about the clothes.”

Kourtney continued to call out Kim, alleging that the Skims founder’s selfishness was the root of the issue.

“You are talking about the bulls—t details because it is all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney accused.“You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding [and] you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there until the second you left. That is what it is about. Forget that you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”

Kim was shocked by the accusations being thrown her way. “What is it that you feel so low [about] me? I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you are so angry with me. Because all of this never happened. I was so happy for you,” she retorted. “Why would I not be happy for you? Because you have a serious vendetta. You just hate us. You are a different person and we all talk about it.”

During the heated call, Kim claimed she wasn’t the only person concerned about Kourtney‘s recent behavior.

“All of your friends call us complaining. When you think they are the ones going to you, they are all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us,” the KKW Beauty founder said. “So we are all confused and we are all on a group chat that is actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us.”

The situation continued to spiral as Kourtney accused Kim of being the reason she wasn’t happy, adding, “It is about you. You are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it is about you and how it looks to the world about you. So you just want to clear up your facts. Take out my whole f—king side of the episode. I don’t give a f—k what anyone thinks about me.”

She continued: “I am [happy]. Not when I am on the phone with you. I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f—k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

According to Kim, Kourtney’s children have also reached out with their own issues. “We are all concerned. We all just think you are really not happy,” she said about Kourtney’s kids with Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. “Your children have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so.”

The remark, however, made the argument take a turn, which left Kourtney in tears.

“Get a f—king life. I don’t have side chats about anybody,” she said. “Is that helpful? You’re like adding it into the fight so it is you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. You are just a f—king witch and I f—king hate you.”

Later in the episode, Kourtney clarified what she was feeling at the moment.

“There are so many thoughts that come up after watching the edits. I think to me it felt on the call like Kim was just using any weapon that she could find to hurt me,” she explained to the cameras in the joint confessional. “[It felt like she was] weaponizing everyone against me and we both got to a place we weren’t proud of.”

Kourtney compared the exchange with Kim to other hurtful memories from her past.

“I felt reminded of this characteristic that has been in my family for so many years where we say mean things to hurt each other. It is what I work hard at in therapy to change and when I am reminded of those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way?” she concluded.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.