Kourtney Kardashian’s feud with sister Kim Kardashian will be the focal point of Hulu’s The Kardashians season 4.

“Are you happy? You’re a different person and you hate us!” Kim, 42, declared in the show’s trailer, which was released on Tuesday, September 12. “You think things, so you’re getting riled up. I think things, so I’m getting riled up.”

Kourtney, 44, replied: “You’re just a witch and I hate you.”

A separate scene showed Kim and Kourtney sitting together while filming a confessional segment. A producer could be heard asking if they thought fans would be “surprised” to see them sharing the screen.

Related: It Got Physical! Kim and Kourtney's Ups and Downs Over the Years The most exciting drama to keep up with. Kim Kardashian‘s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t always been smooth sailing. The siblings — along with Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — became household names with the premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. The reality series […]

“We’re like, ‘Uh, crickets,’” Kim joked while the sisters gave each other side glances. They started to reflect on the “really hard” events that occurred last season.

During The Kardashians season 3 — which was released in April — Kim and Kourtney feuded over their respective collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney accused her sister of using her Italian wedding to Travis Barker as a “business opportunity” with the fashion house.

“I shouldn’t have to ask her for permission. I thought I was being really mindful. There were so many collections [I didn’t choose items from],” Kim noted during a June episode. “She’s saying every one of her friends [supports her], but she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis [Barker]?”

It appeared the feud had taken its toll on the whole family, with Khloé Kardashian being thrown in the middle at one point.

“I found out that Kourt is so upset because she actually called me crying. She feels like her wedding moment was taken away from her,” the Good American founder, 39, shared in the same episode. “She just feels like there’s no loyalty in this family, and everyone wants what the other person has.”

Related: Fall TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows Amid the WGA and SAG strikes, the fall TV schedule is in for a shakeup with both new and returning shows. Hulu’s The Other Black Girl explores Nella’s (Sinclair Daniel) journey as the only Black woman at a New York City publishing firm. She gets excited when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) arrives before quickly starting to […]

Khloé appears to still be in the middle of her older sisters during The Kardashians season 4. “Kourt and Kim are still going at it,” she told her mom, Kris Jenner, in the trailer released on Tuesday.

However, it appears Khloé will also face her own issues with ex-boyfriend and father of her two children — True and Tatum — Tristan Thompson.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Tristan and I, we’re in really sensitive times,” Khloé said in the trailer. In a separate scene, Kourtney could be seen sitting down with Tristan, 32, telling him, “I don’t think you don’t deserve Khloé.”

The Kardashians season 4 premieres on Hulu Thursday, September 28.