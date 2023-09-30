Kourtney Kardashian knows who has her back — and is not afraid to drop the receipts.

Kardashian, 44, uploaded a screenshot from a group text with pals Allie Rizzo, Simon Huck and Phil Riportella via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 29. In the pic, the Kardashians star and her trio of friends discussed Kim Kardashian’s recent claims about starting a “Not Kourtney” chat to exclude her sister.

After Rizzo, 35, asked if she should “soft launch” her pro-Kourtney message thread, both Huck, 39, and Riportella, 41, were on board.

“OMG please! These trolls keep DM’ing me, accusing me of being in the other chat,” Huck wrote before adding, “Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat.”

Rizzo further revealed that their text chain was primarily “meaningless endless chit chat” instead of debriefing major conversation topics.

Kim, 42, first detailed the existence of an anti-Kourtney group chat during the Thursday, September 28, premiere of The Kardashians.

“All of your friends call us complaining. When you think they are the ones going to you, they are all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us,” Kim quipped while on the phone with Kourtney. “So, we are all confused and we are all on a group chat that is actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us.”

After the episode aired, Kourtney clapped back at the claims her pals had joined Kim’s chat. “My friends are ride or dies,” she wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, speculating that it is just her sisters in the “Not Kourtney” group.

The group chat bombshell came in the middle of Kim and Kourtney’s reinvigorated feud, which initially began over Kourtney’s Dolce & Gabbana-themed wedding. While they buried the hatchet after the May 2022 nuptials, their beef was reignited when they watched episodes of The Kardashians season 3. Kim even claimed that Kourtney’s three children — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — had come to her with concerns about their mom’s emotional state.

“You are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do, it is about you and how it looks to the world about you,” Kourtney said in Thursday’s episode, claiming Kim is the sole reason she’s not happy. “So you just want to clear up your facts. Take out my whole f—king side of the episode. I don’t give a f—k what anyone thinks about me.”

She continued: “I am [happy]. Not when I am on the phone with you. I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f—k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

The Kardashians season 4 premiere is currently streaming on Hulu. New episodes drop on Thursdays.