The Kardashians Are Wild About This New Fragrance Line

So what made the guys get into fragrance? The idea for Snif began almost two years before the pandemic hit. “We always had this idea for a try-before-you-buy model and then of course the pandemic happened and now more than ever it’s almost impossible to buy a fragrance in store because you can’t really smell a fragrance through a mask,” Riportella said.

The co-founder — who has been engaged to PR giant Simon Huck for about a year — says both he and his fiancé both launched startups during the pandemic and have been working from home together. Simon, who is pals with the Kardashians, launched Judy, an in-case-of-emergency kit startup.

“He’s been the most supportive,” Riportella told Us. “He of course was always supportive and then when it came time to launch and this became a real thing and Bryan and I had all our ducks in a row, Simon’s been [essential] in helping us with our PR and marketing and that whole type of strategy.”

The try-before-you-buy concept has been great while people are staying at home, too. First, you choose either the single kit for $65 or the bundle kit for $150 and a temporary hold will be put on your credit card. After you receive the kit with full-size bottles and samples, you can spray, wear and share the samples. Once the trial period is over, the order will be processed for only the full-size bottles you decide to keep.

“Our plans are to launch three new scents, probably each quarter,” Riportella mentioned. “We’re still trying to figure out timing but we do have Collection 2 coming early spring so that’s something to look out for mid-March.”

For more information on Snif, visit the website here.