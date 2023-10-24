Blink-182 is going back on the road for another tour.

The band — which includes drummer Travis Barker, vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge and bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus — announced on Monday, October 23, that they’ll be going on tour again. The concerts — which kick off in June 2024 — will feature their newest album, One More Time, which dropped on October 20.

“ONE MORE TIME! 2024 tour featuring special guest Pierce The Veil.🤘 Get tickets Friday 10/27 at 10am local. Blink182.com,” the band captioned a photo of the locations they’ll be stopping at. Blink-182 is headed to states including New York, Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio and more before concluding their show in Toronto, Ontario in August 2024.

Blink-182 is currently on their Hard Rock Tour, which started in May 2023, but are now taking a break until February, most likely due to Barker’s pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian’s expected due date.

During their tour, Barker, 47, suddenly left due to an “urgent family matter,” per the band’s statement in September. Kardashian, 44 — who’s pregnancy is considered high-risk because of her age — later revealed she underwent an “urgent fetal surgery” to save her baby’s life.

“It was terrifying,” she said in an October cover story with Vanity Fair Italia. She shared that unlike her previous pregnancies — Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11 and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, she was given “many restrictions in the first months.” “No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear.”

After recovering from her surgery, she had a different mindset towards her pregnancy. “I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying,” she said. “Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful.”

Currently, she is on bed rest due to her doctor’s orders. Kim Kardashian shed light on the news after Kourtney did not attend her 43rd birthday party on Sunday, October 22. “Thank you for all the birthday love,” Kim captioned a photo of her and her with sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner. “Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.” Kourtney has not yet commented on her bed rest.

Barker also shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who is the eldest daughter of Moakler, 48 and Oscar De La Hoya.