Back at it! With the help of friend Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker made a surprise appearance on stage following his health scare late last month.

Barker, 46, performed on the drums during the rapper’s Mainstream Sellout tour show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 13. According to Page Six, the drummer played “Tickets to My Downfall” and “Bloody Valentine” as wife Kourtney Kardashian cheered him on in the crowd. (Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox, was also present in the audience.)

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight,” Kelly, 32, reportedly said to the crowd ahead of Barker’s entrance.

The Ohio native added: “You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here? Playing drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remised if I did not ask you to play ‘one more song.’”

Barker’s collaboration with Kelly marks the Blink-182 member’s first performance since he was hospitalized with pancreatitis. Us Weekly confirmed on June 28 that Barker was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance.

The California native later addressed how he “developed excruciating pain” following a routine endoscopy with Kardashian, 43.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he wrote via Instagram on July 2. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

The reality star, who married Barker in May, also broke her silence on the “scary and emotional week” for the family. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” she shared in her own Instagram statement that same day. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

Ahead of Barker’s triumphant return to the stage on Wednesday, news broke that Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian is expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for the Good American cofounder, 38, shared with Us. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

At the time, a source noted that the former couple were “not back together” ahead of their child’s arrival. According to the insider, Khloé and Tristan, 31, “have not spoken since December” unless it relates to their 4-year-old daughter True.

The source also confirmed to Us that baby No. 2 was conceived ahead of Thompson’s paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, which first made headlines in December 2021.

