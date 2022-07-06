Inside Travis Barker's Recovery After Pancreatitis: He's 'Taking It Easy

One day at a time. Travis Barker is taking it slow after a pancreatitis scare sent him to the hospital last month.

“Travis is doing much better — well enough that he got to get out of the house for the 4th of July and spend time with the kids,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Blink-182 drummer, 46. “They had a nice relaxing holiday at the beach.”

The DTA Records founder seemingly confirmed he was out of the hospital on Monday, July 4, when he posted an Instagram Story showing a vintage car and the beach. Kourtney Kardashian also posted a video of herself riding in the car with her kids Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with Scott Disick. (The Hulu personality and the Flip It Like Disick alum, 39, also share son Mason, 12.)

“Travis is following doctors’ orders and is taking it easy until he’s fully recovered,” the source adds of the Grammy nominee. “Kourtney is there for him 100 percent and is truly the best supportive wife.”

The Meet the Barkers alum was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on June 28 with his wife, 43, by his side. Barker later detailed his condition in an Instagram post, revealing that he’d started feeling ill one day prior.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 2. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian, for her part, said it had been “a scary and emotional week” for the family. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

After news of the musician’s hospitalization first broke, his daughter, Alabama, took to social media to ask fans for well-wishes. “Please send your prayers,” the 16-year-old wrote via Instagram on June 28.

The Famous Stars and Straps founder shares Alabama and son Landon, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. Barker is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

