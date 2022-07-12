Back in the swing of things. Travis Barker visited his Calabasas recording studio with his son, Landon Barker, following his hospitalization for pancreatitis.

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer rocked a white tank top and white denim pants as he stepped out of a black car to greet his 18-year-old son on Monday, July 11. Travis wore a black brace on his left wrist but otherwise appeared to be in good health as he fist bumped and chatted with his progeny.

The former Aquabats member was taken to a local hospital on a stretcher on June 28. Although the reason for his emergency hospitalization was initially unknown, Us Weekly later confirmed that the musician was suffering from inflammation of the pancreas, which can appear suddenly.

On July 2, Travis revealed that his “excruciating pain” began after a routine endoscopy on June 27. “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” he explained via his Instagram Story. “This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.” The Meet the Barkers alum added, “with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.”

An insider exclusively told Us that Kourtney Kardashian, who married the DTA Records founder in May, stayed at his side throughout his hospital stay. The source said that Travis’ 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, also “rushed to be by his side.”

Kardashian, 43, broke her silence on her husband’s health scare shortly after he did. “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she wrote via Instagram Story on July 2. The Kardashians star added, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

The Poosh founder and the “What’s My Age Again?” musician have been open about their desire to have a baby together. In an April 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum talked about the “awful” side effects of her fertility medications.

Despite the challenges of IVF treatment, Kardashian told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she and her beau “want to make something together.”

The California native already shares three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — with her ex Scott Disick. Travis, for his part, shares his two kids with Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008. He’s also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s 23-year-old daughter from her previous relationship with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.