Celebrity News

A Guide to Every Celeb Guest at Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Party, Including Khloe in a Mask of Sister


A Guide to Every Celebrity Guest at Kim Kardashian's Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian with an inset of sister Khloe Kardashian wearing a mask of Kim's face.Getty Images; Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

There’s no birthday party quite like a Kardashian-Jenner affair, and Kim Kardashian’s 43rd celebration was certainly no exception.

The Skims mogul arranged an intimate birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Friday, October 21, for her inner circle — and the stars turned out for the occasion. Kim’s sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all pictured arriving on Friday, as well as mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton.

While Kim’s red cutout dress made a statement, it was Khloé, 39, who completely stole the show. The Good American designer donned a paper mask of Kim’s face — back when she had platinum blonde hair — over her own.

The mask even sparked confusion among fans, who thought it was really Kim. “It’s not. … She doesn’t have a tattoo,” Khloé wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, October 21, referring to the ink on her wrist. “I didn’t think I would have to spell this out for anybody but I’m wearing a Kim mask. It’s a paper flat mask.”

She concluded: “I can’t believe anyone would actually think this is her. And for the ones that say this is mean for posting this of her, it’s A MASK. Her head isn’t this big, guys.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kim’s birthday guests:

