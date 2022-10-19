Who wore it best?! Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help poking fun at Kim Kardashian after they shared photos of themselves in the same Skims catsuit.

The Revenge Body alum, 38, posted an Instagram snap of herself in the brand’s $108 jelly sheer full bodysuit on Tuesday, October 18. One day later, the Selfish author, 41, uploaded photos of herself in the exact same item, down to the color (steel blue).

“Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha,” the Good American founder wrote in the comments section of her sister’s post on Wednesday, October 19. In a second comment, she added: “You’re a bitch.”

Though Khloé’s look was immediately stolen by her older sibling, her friends were effusive with their praise for the outfit. “F–K IT UP SIS!!! 🔥,” commented Malika Haqq. “You better sparkle 😍.” The reality star’s makeup artist Ash K Holm added, “The baddest of them all !!!❤️❤️.”

During season 2 of The Kardashians, Khloé’s sisters expressed concern that the Strong Looks Better Naked author had lost too much weight amid her drama with Tristan Thompson. “You look very skinny,” Kim told the former Kocktails With Khloé host during the September 29 episode. “I will say that Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] — not that I’m trying to out them — but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny.”

Earlier this month, however, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Khloé has “radically changed” since the Hulu series was filmed six months ago. “[She] listened to her family when they told her she was too thin,” the source explained. “Khloé has started to drink less, eat healthier and change her outlook. The fact that she flew to Italy for D&G shows that she is taking back control over her life.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran made a splash at Dolce & Gabbana’s presentation in September during Milan Fashion Week, where Kim walked the runway. After the show, Khloé was photographed cuddling up with Michele Morrone, the star of Netflix’s 365 Days franchise.

Though some fans hoped that the snap meant a romance was brewing, a rep for the 32-year-old actor told Us that the pair’s connection was purely professional. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together,” the spokesperson explained in September. “He thought Khloé was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction.”