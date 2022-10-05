Putting herself first. Khloé Kardashian is focusing on her own health and happiness following ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal.

“All of the drama playing out on [Hulu’s The Kardashians] was 6 months ago, and she has radically changed since then,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the Good American cofounder, 38, “listened to her family when they told her she was too thin,” and decided to make a change. “Khloé has started to drink less, eat healthier and change her outlook. The fact that she flew to Italy for D&G shows that she is taking back control over her life.”

While Kardashian appears to “finally … be over” the NBA player, 31, she’s not looking to jump into a new relationship. “[She’s not] ready to date again,” the insider explains. “Khloé is thrilled with her family. She isn’t dating currently, just focused on her kids and being kind to herself.”

The source’s comments come one week after Kardashian was linked to 365 Days star Michele Morrone after they were spotted hugging backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought Khloé was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” the 31-year-old Italian actor’s rep told Us at the time.

While “these last 5 months have been dark” for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, the insider notes that “she has come out stronger than before.”

During the Thursday, September 29 episode of The Kardashians, the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s sisters expressed concern over how “skinny” she had become in the aftermath of the drama with Thompson. “You look very skinny. I will say that Kendall and Kylie — not that I’m trying to out them — but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” Kim Kardashian said on the show. “I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’”

The episode was filmed in February, just two months after Maralee Nichols sued the Canada native, claiming that he was the father of her son, Theo. Thompson confirmed in January that he is the little one’s father; he also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and True, 4, and a two-month-old baby boy with Khloé.

“It’s a lot, but I just like to isolate. And deal with things on my own and everyone has problems. … You just gotta deal with that,” the former Revenge Body host explained during the episode. “This was my life for six years and we weren’t just a couple. We were best friends and he was my workout buddy. We did all these things together and so learning how to undo all these things takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.”

Before she learned about his fling with Nichols, 31, Khloé and Thompson decided to expand their family via a surrogate. They welcomed a baby boy in August.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” the California native said in The Kardashians season 2 premiere episode about her son’s birth. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”