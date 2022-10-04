Keeping up with the Kardashians’ … workout routines! Gunnar Peterson, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s former personal trainer, let Us Weekly in on the sisters’ secret to success — both in and out of the gym.

“It’s not about the workout itself, it’s about the intensity. They both go for it and they give everything to their workouts,” the fitness guru exclusively told Us at the Strong New York Fitness and Wellness Festival founded by trainer Kenny Santucci at Chelsea Piers Fitness in New York City on Saturday, October 1 about the Kardashians’ mindset. “That’s why the family is successful. … People don’t realize that they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic towards anything and you’re going to have success.”

Peterson — whose celebrity clientele has also included Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, Rebel Wilson and more — specifically touched on the 38-year-old Good American cofounder’s approach when it comes to weight loss. (Khloé, who is mom of 4-year-old True and a 2-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson, revealed in 2020 that she lost 60 pounds after giving birth to True.)

“Khloé’s a worker,” Peterson explained, adding, “If she wanted … whatever number she wanted to weigh, she would get there because of how she approaches her fitness.”

In May 2020, the Revenge Body alum shared on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh livestream that “diet and exercise go hand in hand” when “you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight.” At the time, Khloé revealed she wasn’t super focused on what she ate — “I’m like the Cookie Monster for quesadillas,” she joked — but rather concentrating on “put[ting] more effort into the gym than the kitchen.”

Though Peterson declined to list any of the Kardashians’ specific gym routines — “the workouts change daily,” he shared with Us — the trainer noted that “the one thing that’s consistent is the fact that Khloe shows up and the fact that there’s intensity on the floor. That’s just how it is.”

Kim, for her part, has also made headlines for her dedication in the gym. The 41-year-old Skims founder caused a stir in May when revealing she lost 21 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress. In the wake of the controversy, the Kardashians star’s trainer, Don-A-Matrix, claimed to TMZ that Kim lost weight in a “healthy,” albeit expedited, way.

“[Kim] works, like, really hard, so I was there through the process. It wasn’t, like, a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she’s been on a balanced diet,” the trainer said. “At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in. We were working out sometimes twice a day.”

As for Peterson’s recommended method for quick weight loss — say, 10 pounds in two weeks — he told Us to “lift weights and sleep more.” Nutrition-wise, the Nashville-based trainer noted, “I would say stick to foods in their natural state. That’s the way to do it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper