Sharing her story. A new promo for season 2 of The Kardashians gives a first look at Khloé Kardashian confirming baby No. 2 with ex Tristan Thompson — and it’s bound to be an emotional ride for the reality star.

“There is something that I am ready to talk about,” Kardashian, 38, tells the camera during the teaser, which aired on Tuesday, September 20, during The season 19 finale of The Bachelorette. “Tristan and I are having another baby and it’s supposed to be a really exciting time and it’s just a different experience.”

The trailer features a solemn Khloé as she gears up to share with the world that she’s expecting her second child with the basketball star, 31, despite his then-recent infidelity with Maralee Nichols.

“It’s hard to watch her in pain,” Kris Jenner says through tears, as the Revenge Body host plays chess with Thompson and their daughter True, 4.

The former couple planted an embryo back in November 2021, just prior to Kardashian finding out that the Canada native had cheated on him with the model, 31, who was suing him for child support while she was pregnant.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, for her part, had no knowledge of Thompson’s transgressions until sister Kim Kardashian discovered the lawsuit a month later.

Nichols birth to son Theo in December 2021 and Thompson’s paternity was confirmed via DNA test one month later.

“This has been a difficult time in my life but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” Khloé adds at the end of Tuesday’s clip as she attempts to remain positive.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in August that the TV personality was “doing her best to stay positive but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that,” adding, “She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning a long term future.”

The twosome welcomed their son in August, but the former couple’s relationship has seemingly remained all business.

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together. They have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters,” an insider revealed to Us in July.

While Tuesday’s teaser doesn’t dive any deeper into the pair’s current relationship, the second installment of the reality series seemingly will be following the exes on their rocky coparenting journey.

Hulu’s first season of The Kardashians gave a look into how the Strong Looks Better Naked author dealt with the drama involving her ex, with Khoé saying she feels “embarrassed” by Thompson’s past transgressions.

“I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie,” she explained during a June episode. “How were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body. … Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation [and] it is deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

In addition to True, and his son with Khloé, Thompson shares son Theo with Nichols and son Prince with former partner Jordan Craig.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, September 22.