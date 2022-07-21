A change of plans. Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were thinking about their “long-term future” when they decided to have a second child — but plans changed when she learned about his paternity scandal.

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us earlier this month that the Good American cofounder, 38, is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with the Chicago Bulls player, 31. The duo are also the parents of 4-year-old daughter True, and Thompson shares sons Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig and Theo, 7 months, with Maralee Nichols.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Kardashian said in a statement on July 13. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The pair’s surrogate was already pregnant before news broke in December 2021 that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support, claiming that she got pregnant after hooking up with the athlete that March while he was still dating Kardashian. Us exclusively confirmed that Nichols gave birth to son Theo one month before Thompson confirmed in January that he is the father.

“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” the NBA player wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed in a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians that she learned about Thompson’s infidelity “with the rest of the world.” She continued, telling the cameras, “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

The Canada native’s paternity drama has put a major strain on his relationship with Kardashian before they welcome baby No. 2. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé] and that’s unforgivable to her,” a source told Us earlier this month. “There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time.”

The insider continued: “Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore. Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

For more on Kardashian and Thompson, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!