All it takes is one photo! Fans of Khloé Kardashian are officially shipping her with Michele Morrone after the actor was seen cozying up to The Kardashians star over the weekend — but is he single? Us Weekly is rounding up everything you need to know amid the buzz of a potential romance.

The aforementioned picture of the reality star, 38, and Morrone, 31, is from backstage at Kim Kardashian’s show with Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week. In the snap, the 365 Days star is staring at Khloé as he pulls her in close. The pair were seated next to each other at the show, which was also attended by Kris Jenner and Kim’s kids North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. (In addition to her three oldest kids, the Skims designer also shares son Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

Social media users have since uncovered what appears to be footage of Khloé and Morrone chatting at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty later that night.

Khloé Kardashian & 365 Days star Michele Morrone last night at the Dolce & Gabbana after party. pic.twitter.com/7Pu2UWjwcL — َ (@OffensiveDiva) September 25, 2022

“HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor!” one fan tweeted on Saturday, September 24. “We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.”

Another person wrote, “Khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this.”

“You don’t understand after i’ve seen that picture i NEED khloe kardashian and michele morrone together,” a third user declared.

Kardashians viewers may feel extra invested in Khloé’s happiness after watching the season 2 premiere of the family’s Hulu show, which started streaming on Thursday, September 22. The special episode followed the Good American designer’s journey to welcoming her second child, a son, via surrogate over the summer after learning that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her — again.

“I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled. All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date,” Khloé said, referring to the NBA player supporting their IVF journey in November 2021 when he was being sued for the paternity of Maralee Nichols’ baby. “In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born.”

Theo, Thompson’s son with Nichols, was born in December 2021. Khloé has yet to reveal the name of her baby boy with the basketball player. The former couple also share daughter True, 4.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” Khloé admitted. “Very single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

Scroll through for five kids to know about Morrone: