Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was in her feels while celebrating stepson Landon Barker’s 20th birthday with a throwback photo featuring her eldest son, Mason Disick.

“How is this 2017?” Kardashian, 44, captioned an Instagram Story post, which featured Landon and Mason, 13, in the backseat of a car.

In a separate social media post, she showed off a TikTok video of herself and Landon. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker I can’t believe you’re 20!” she wrote.

Kourtney’s third post for Landon included his dad, Travis Barker, with whom she is expecting a baby boy. In the photo, taken at the Coachella Music Festival this past April, Travis, 47, held on to Kourtney as they talked to Landon backstage. The Poosh founder noted that “baby Barker” was present in the photo, drawing an arrow to her growing baby bump.

She and Travis — who wed on multiple occasions in 2022 — announced her pregnancy in June. Kourtney already shares Mason, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis is the father of Landon and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis maintains a close bond with Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Last month, Landon shared his reaction to his dad and Kourtney’s upcoming arrival.

“It’s crazy, definitely crazy. I’ve never really had a baby sibling. It’s always been me and my sister, two years apart,” he shared on The Zach Sang Show on September 25. “It’s cool though because it’d be different if it happened when I kinda need[ed] the attention as a kid. I feel like I’m out of the house.”

He continued, “It would have been hard if I were 10 years old and that was all my dad could do. But now that I’m in a place that I feel like I’m an adult now, it’s sick. I’m super happy for them.”

While Kourtney and Travis’ family is over the moon about expanding their blended family, the reality star had some complications with her pregnancy. Kourtney had to undergo surgery last month to save her “baby’s life.” At the time, Travis left the European leg of his tour with Blink-182 to be with his wife.

“I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” Kourtney wrote in an Instagram post on September 6. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

As someone who had “three really easy pregnancies in the past,” Kourtney explained that this was a different experience for her overall.

Following the hospital stay, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kourtney was “so happy” to put the “scary medical situation” behind her, adding, “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed.”