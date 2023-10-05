Kourtney Kardashian showed off her baby bump while embracing spooky season.

Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 4, to show off a look from her latest BooHoo capsule. In the image, she posed from the side, showing her pregnant silhouette while rocking a sheer sleeveless maxi dress. The getup featured a mock neck and a floral pattern. Underneath, she donned a black thong. Kardashian paired the getup with smokey eyeshadow, a warm contour and glossy lips.

Kardashian pulled her hair up and gazed into the camera while standing next to a large pile of white pumpkins.

“‘Tis the season 🎃,” she captioned the post. “The mesh styles from the second capsule of my @boohoo collection are made from 95% recycled poly.”

Kardashian released her BooHoo collection in September 2022. The line features chic blazers, affordable trench coats, leisurewear and more.

In July, she responded to criticism about working with the fast fashion company in a season 3 episode of The Kardashians. “A lot of [criticism] fell on me, and I actually love that because I feel like I am in the position to shine a bigger spotlight on this problem,” she said while meeting with BooHoo brand director Sam Hellisgo.

In the meeting, Hellisgo shared, “As a business, we listened. … We are actually reducing the amount of product we are bringing to the website at least by 20 percent.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kardashian elaborated on the topic. “Anything that I want to put my time and energy into, I want to do it the best way that I can and approach it with a lot of integrity. Fast fashion isn’t going anywhere, so why not push them to make these changes — even if they seem small to some — it is an improvement.”

Kardashian’s look of the day comes after she recently underwent “urgent fetal surgery” to save her “baby’s life.”

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she captioned a photo of her and husband Travis Barker holding hands in the hospital. “I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Two days later, an insider gave Us Weekly an update on how she was recovering. “Kourtney had a very scary medical situation, she is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her,” the source told Us, adding that Barker, 47, left his Blink-182 tour to be by her side. “Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed.”

Kardashian announced she was expecting in June, at a Blink 182 concert. At the time, she held up a poster that read “Travis I’m pregnant” from the crowd. She jumped up and down as he hopped off stage to give her a kiss.

Later that month, the couple threw a gender reveal party to announce the sex of their baby. The couple again shared a kiss as blue confetti shot into the air.

Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker, for his part, shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepdad of Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who is the eldest daughter of Moakler, 48. Her father is Oscar De La Hoya.