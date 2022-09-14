Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The day has officially arrived! We can now shop the boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker collection that just went live — and guess what? It’s as chic as we expected it to be. This limited-time capsule features so many fabulous fall staples and pieces that you can style year-round. Best of all, this time around, there’s a serious sustainability push — so you can feel better about shopping these fierce finds! In fact, Kardashian Barker opened up about the collaboration, stating: “It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part. There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

Everything from this collection oozes a cool factor that’s understated, as demonstrated on the runways of New York Fashion Week last evening. Naturally, we selected our fave fashions to get your shopping started. Add your top picks of these items below to your cart before your size sells out!

This Two-in-One Trench

What’s unique about this trench is that you can actually detach the lower half of the coat and create a cropped silhouette. We don’t think we’ve seen this type of convertible feature applied to a trench coat before — and we need it ASAP.

See it!

Get the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Multiway Trench Coat for just $30 at Boohoo!

This Chic Blazer

Pinstriped pieces like this blazer have a retro feel, but the oversized fit gives the look a modern spin! It’s also long enough that you can get away with wearing the blazer as a dress — just like Kardashian often has.

See it!

Get the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Pinstripe Blazer for just $18 at Boohoo!

This Sleek Bodycon Dress

The reality TV star is known to show off her figure in skintight looks, and you can do the same in this bodycon dress! It’s fairly straightforward, but the chain straps add some edge to the look that we’re obsessed with.

See it!

Get the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Chain Strap Detail Midi Dress for just $25 at Boohoo!

This Classic Button-Down

Another typical oversized staple that Kardashian loves is a clean, crisp shirt exactly like this one. We would team it with some biker shorts or a pencil skirt, and even add a belt for some waist-defining action!

See it!

Get the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Cotton Cuffed Shirt for just $25 at Boohoo!

These Faux-Leather Pants

Feel your inner rocker girl come out while wearing these high-waisted patent faux-leather pants! They’re seriously shiny and come in classic black and bold red, plus an impressively wide range of sizes so everyone can experience the magic.

See it!

Get the Kourtney Kardashian Barker High Shine Pants for just $40 at Boohoo!

This Extremely Oversized Hoodie

An oversized hoodie isn’t anything new or groundbreaking, but we’re obsessed with just how exaggerated this one is! The sleeves are so long, they almost create a lantern shape — and it’s long enough to comfortably rock as a frock.

See it!

Get the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Hoodie for just $25 at Boohoo!

These Stylish Sweats

Sweats have never looked this good! We can actually picture ourselves wearing them out at night if we’re feeling lazy — teamed with the right crop top and jacket to match. Thanks, KKB!

See it!

Get the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Wide Leg Joggers for just $14 at Boohoo!

Want more? Check out the entire Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker collection here!

