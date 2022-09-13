21 of the Best Camel-Colored and Neutral Pieces to Buy This Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While our fall shopping carts definitely consist of bold jewel tones and deep, rich hues, one category we absolutely cannot forget is neutrals. We’re talking camel, tan, khaki, beige, caramel, apricot — anything in that realm. These neutrals are easy to wear, they go with everything — and they often match our favorite fall coffee drinks!

Need to stock up our neutrals for yourself? We’ve got you covered below with awesome, affordable picks from all of the top fall categories. Let’s get shopping!

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This camel heather Amazon Essentials sweater is such a perfect, versatile find. With its soft yarn and V-neckline, it’s bound to become a go-to piece!

2. We Also Love: You know we need a turtleneck option. This ANRABESS tunic sweater is such a stunning and unique find!

3. We Can’t Forget: This cream-colored Universal Thread quarter zip from Target is for all of the cozy shoppers out there. It also comes in a great rust shade!

Sweatshirts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This list would be defunct without this khaki Yanekop teddy hoodie. So much cuddly, fuzzy goodness!

5. We Also Love: More into crew necks? This Goodthreads sweatshirt has chic slouchy sleeves and a lovely fleece lining!

6. We Can’t Forget: You could also go cropped. This Artfish sweatshirt will be so cute with high-rise jeans or leggings!

Outerwear

7. Our Absolute Favorite: There are few things more iconic than a camel coat. This notched lapel Allegra K coat is a truly timeless find!

8. We Also Love: When it’s rainy outside, you’ll be thrilled to have this A New Day rain jacket from Target on your side. It will look good over any outfit!

9. We Can’t Forget: Late into fall, it’s a smart idea to have a short puffer jacket at the ready. This Daily Ritual jacket is our pick!

Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This silky, khaki SOLY HUX button-up actually has a metallic sheen to it. We’re wearing this for everything — from work to play!

11. We Also Love: On the more casual side of things, you’ll find this long-sleeve VOTEPRETTY henley tee. An elevated basic!

12. We Can’t Forget: No matter the season, a tee is always essential. This landroiy T-shirt adds a twist to the classic look — literally!

Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve had major heart eyes for this elegant Verdusa dress for years. The camel shade is perfect for the season (though the apricot and light brown work just as well)!

14. We Also Love: So cute! Layer this corduroy Floerns mini dress over a tee or maybe a long-sleeve mock-neck top and compliments will come flying your way!

15. We Can’t Forget: Ruffles on ruffles on ruffles! This Dokotoo dress is a major fan-favorite, and it’s bound to become a must-have for you too!

Pants

16. Our Absolute Favorite: These paperbag waist Floerns pants are the cutest with their front tie and slim fit. They make it so easy to dress up your look!

17. We Also Love: If you’re more into the wide leg style, then definitely check out these Tronjori pants. Flowy, fun and functional!

18. We Can’t Forget: How cool are these? These A New Day faux-leather pants from Target come in a nice camel brown shade as well as a sophisticated off-white!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: With an astounding number of reviews, this number one bestselling Lanzom fedora hat is always a safe bet for a fashionable fall!

20. We Also Love: For under $20, you can grab this SHINCHIC beanie made with real cashmere and wool!

21. We Can’t Forget: Fall is a nice time to pull out your lighter-weight pashminas and scarves. This EASE LEAP scarf can be worn so many different ways!

Not done shopping? Find more of our favorite products below:

