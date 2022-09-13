This Cozy Crew Neck Has Such Nice Accent Sleeves, You Could Wear It to Work

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all love cozying up with a soft, oversized crew-neck sweatshirt in the fall. The moment we feel that chilly air, we run and grab our favorite crew neck — slipping it on and feeling like our best comfy selves. When we’re home, that is. There are no dress codes at home. But what about at the office?

If you’re headed to work or somewhere you need to look more “presentable,” your favorite crew neck might not quite fit into the boundaries of acceptable office attire — especially if you have meetings or presentations. But offices are known for being cold! We’re not even going to be able to concentrate if we’re shivering all day or constantly having to readjust our shirts and blazers. That’s why we went on the hunt for a comfy crew that was still office-friendly (and it always works for Zoom too)!

Get the OFEEFAN Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

This pullover sweatshirt has your classic crew neckline and is still very cozy, but it isn’t too thick or baggy. It’s lightweight and a little long, but just enough so you can tuck it in or wear it over leggings and feel comfortably covered up. So what elevates it enough to wear to work and beyond? The sleeves!

Starting at the top, you’ll notice these are raglan sleeves, so there is a diagonal seam from the neckline to the armpit on either side, as opposed to a vertical seam or a slouchy, dropped shoulder. Follow the sleeve down to see it puff up with volume right above the wrists, only to taper into a banded cuff. Yes, this sweatshirt has lantern sleeves!

This sweatshirt even comes in 10 solid colors, so if you’re looking for something specific or were hoping to stock up, you’re in luck. Try a khaki, grey, black or coffee brown shade, or try one of the pops like red, turquoise, pink or green. You can see photos of all 10 on the Amazon page and take your pick!

Tuck the front of this crew neck into a pair of high-rise slacks and slip on a pair of mules, or try it with a pencil skirt and kitten heels. Once your nine-to-five is over, it will be just as happy to pair up with some leggings and slippers as well!

