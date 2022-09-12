21 of the Best Minimalist Pieces for an Expensive-Looking Fall Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What are your goals for your fall wardrobe? We think everyone can agree that of the utmost importance is a closet filled with pieces that make getting dressed easy. We want to be able to close our eyes, pick any random pieces off their hangers and automatically be able to create a chic outfit out of them.

That’s why we’re going minimal for fall — think solid shades, sleek cuts, versatile designs. Whether you’re creating a capsule wardrobe or just want to look more expensive without spending the dough, Amazon honestly has all you need. Check out our picks below for a minimalist fall wardrobe!

21 Minimalist Fashion Finds for Fall

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The combination of the mock neckline and the emphasized “short” sleeves on this SweatyRocks top is stunning. A dress-up, dress-down piece you’ll want in multiple colors!

2. We Also Love: This LOVFEE turtleneck top will become a go-to for you, fast. Wear it on its own or layer it under camis, dresses and more!

3. We Can’t Forget: Take things off the shoulder with this batwing Imysty top. We love how the slouchiness of the fabric tapers in at the ends of the sleeves to pull everything together!

Sweaters and Sweatshirts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Want the comfort of a sweatshirt without the heavy, baggy fit? Check out this highly-rated Daily Ritual crew neck!

5. We Also Love: Ditch the ultra-chunky knits and loud patterns and keep things streamlined with this Amazon Essentials lightweight cardigan!

6. We Can’t Forget: You could also say no to sleeves entirely and try this Amarmia sweater tank instead. A year-round essential!

Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This one-size-fits-most Lai Meng Five Cats dress is such a simple way to look like a star. So soft and comfy, but so undeniably stylish!

8. We Also Love: The very clean grey and beige color-blocking instantly drew Us to this Famulily dress. It’s made of 100% cotton too!

9. We Can’t Forget: Going cozy doesn’t have to mean looking sloppy. Instead, opt for this The Drop mini sweatshirt dress!

Pants

10. Our Absolute Favorite: These cropped AJISAI pants can be worn for your morning jog or perhaps to the office. They’re super easy to care for too!

11. We Also Love: Don’t forget to stock up on some new denim! We recommend this pair of Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. wide leg jeans!

12. We Can’t Forget: Trendy, cozy and minimal, these The Drop sweater pants are what dreams are made of. They come in six colors too!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Your wardrobe will always stay winning with a satin skirt in it. This Modegal midi skirt is our pick!

14. We Also Love: This ribbed JSTEX sweater skirt is another fabulous find. Pair with any top, sweater, or sweatshirt on this list!

15. We Can’t Forget: This The Drop silky stretch skirt adds just enough of a ruffle at the hem to make it stand out while keeping things minimal!

Hats

16. Our Absolute Favorite: A simple, solid-colored beanie can go with any fall outfit. This Amazon Essentials knit beanie is an amazingly inexpensive find!

17. We Also Love: Want to go slouchier? This SD Shadow Domain beanie is an awesome pick. So many five-star reviews!

18. We Can’t Forget: More of a baseball cap type of person? Take things more autumnal by grabbing this Halemet hat, made with velvet fabric!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Every minimalist needs a pair of Chelsea boots for fall. These Clark booties are our pick, ditching the chunky platforms and lug soles!

20. We Also Love: You’ll never go wrong with a pair of Keds canvas sneakers on your feet. The crisp, solid-white shoes will simply work with all outfits!

21. We Can’t Forget: We wouldn’t forget about flats! These pointy-toe Musshoe mules can be worn casually, for work, out to dinner and beyond!

Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Find more of our favorite products below:

