The stars are feeling festive throughout the Christmas holiday.

“Santa came early in Miami!!! 🎄x I love u all so much,” Victoria Beckham captioned a Saturday, December 23, Instagram pic with her family.

One day before Christmas Eve, Victoria and husband David Beckham matched all four of their kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper — in flannel pajamas and Santa hats. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, also joined the jolly celebrations.

The next day, the fashion designer shared her brood’s official holiday card. “Happy Christmas. Love and Kisses, David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz & Harper,” the stationary read, alongside a pic of the four kids from Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this year.

On Christmas Eve, David and Victoria surprised their children with a visit from Santa Claus. In Instagram Story footage, they all gushed over St. Nick’s boots with jingle bells and his custom knapsack, which the man with the bag claimed was designed for him by Louis Vuitton in 1910.

Keep scrolling to see how other celebrities and their families are celebrating the merry occasion: