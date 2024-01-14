Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Valentine’s Day is just about one month away, and if you’re already plotting what to get your sweetheart — or what you’d like them to get you — we have the perfect list of ideas that won’t break the bank. Alternatively, perhaps you’re not thinking about anything Valentine’s-related and are simply browsing for yourself, a parent or a friend. Whatever the goal of your shopping mission, we’ve got you covered!
Pricey specialty stores like Tiffany and Co. and Pandora have beautiful pieces, of course, but you can find shockingly similar items at everyday destinations like Amazon, Target and Walmart. These 29 pieces are guaranteed to show your loved one (or yourself!) you care. Read on!
Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s hard to believe this gem of a necklace doesn’t cost thousands. The dainty center stone dazzles; it’s the ideal way to add a subtle elegant touch to your daily outfits. And don’t take our word for it — reviewers are obsessed! It happens to be on sale, so you’re going to want to check it out ASAP.
- Swarovski Constella Crystal Bracelet — originally $79, now $67!
- Pavoi Shell Pearl Drop Earrings — $13!
- Cezentiy Pearl Sterling Silver Necklace — $27!
- Wmisiy Gold Bracelets 14k Non Tarnish Stack — originally $16, now $15!
- Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet Gold Plated — $15!
- Kim Carrey Natural Crystal Pendant — $50!
- Klenai Dainty Gold Necklace Round Disc — $10!
- 925 Silver Sterling White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Dangle — originally $14, now $13!
- Sewyer Layered Pearl Necklace Everyday Jewelry — $15!
Target
Our Absolute Favorite: Pearls are truly the definition of luxe! This short necklace falls delicately on around your neck, giving you an effortless glow. It’s just the right amount of sparkle, class and style! Plus, pearls are totally in right now. Preppy perfection!
- Sterling Silver With Freshwater Pearl Necklace Set 2 Piece — $20!
- Shine Forever Long CZ Disk Station Necklace — $33!
- Crystal Acrylic Stones White Pearl Multi Chain Necklace Set 5 Piece — $10!
- Snake Chain and Beaded Chain Bracelet — $20!
- 14k Gold Dipped Shaker Charm Pendant Necklace — $20!
- Pave Glass Clear Band Ring Set 5 Piece — $10!
- 16″ Layered Curb Chain Necklace Gold — $13!
- Pearl and Rhinestone Pendant Necklace — $15!
- Rectangle Charm Layered Chain Necklace — $15!
- Sterling Silver Pave Cubic Zirconia Double Row Band Ring — originally $20, now $17!
Walmart
Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever scored more than 85% off a high-quality pair of earrings? These captivating stud earrings are timeless. You’ll feel like a princess wherever you go! A round-cut cubic zirconia stone is circled by 22 accent crystals. Get them in white gold, yellow gold or silver gold. All are truly gorgeous options!
- Tennis Adjustable Slider Elegant Diamond Bracelet — $2!
- McKayla 18k White Gold Silver Drop Earrings — originally $69, now $20!
- Jophufed Luxurious Diamond Openwork Ring — $6!
- Bianca 18k White Gold Plated Silver Hoop Earrings — originally $135, now $20!
- Necklace And Earrings Set Luxury Choker Bridal — $11!
- McKenzie Gold Plated Drop Dangle Crystal Earrings — originally $136, now $20!
- Cate & Chloe Women’s CZ Crystal Halo Necklace — originally $79, now $25!