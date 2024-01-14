Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day is just about one month away, and if you’re already plotting what to get your sweetheart — or what you’d like them to get you — we have the perfect list of ideas that won’t break the bank. Alternatively, perhaps you’re not thinking about anything Valentine’s-related and are simply browsing for yourself, a parent or a friend. Whatever the goal of your shopping mission, we’ve got you covered!

Pricey specialty stores like Tiffany and Co. and Pandora have beautiful pieces, of course, but you can find shockingly similar items at everyday destinations like Amazon, Target and Walmart. These 29 pieces are guaranteed to show your loved one (or yourself!) you care. Read on!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s hard to believe this gem of a necklace doesn’t cost thousands. The dainty center stone dazzles; it’s the ideal way to add a subtle elegant touch to your daily outfits. And don’t take our word for it — reviewers are obsessed! It happens to be on sale, so you’re going to want to check it out ASAP.

Target

Our Absolute Favorite: Pearls are truly the definition of luxe! This short necklace falls delicately on around your neck, giving you an effortless glow. It’s just the right amount of sparkle, class and style! Plus, pearls are totally in right now. Preppy perfection!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever scored more than 85% off a high-quality pair of earrings? These captivating stud earrings are timeless. You’ll feel like a princess wherever you go! A round-cut cubic zirconia stone is circled by 22 accent crystals. Get them in white gold, yellow gold or silver gold. All are truly gorgeous options!

