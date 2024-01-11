Your account
17 Chic Dresses, Jumpsuits, Pants and Tops Up to 75% Off at Bebe

By
New year, new wardrobe. Well, that’s the goal, at least. Finances tend to get in the way of our fashion-forward desires, but that’s when January sales come in — especially if you missed Black Friday.

While some brands simply don’t do New Year’s sales, others go wild. Bebe has decided to go the latter route this year, offering up to 75% off when you take 50% off sale items using code: NEWYEARSALE. In other words, you can get up to 75% more off of the sale prices you see below. Yes, seriously — it’s a sale… on sale! We found some of the trendiest dresses, jumpsuits, tops and bottoms available at Bebe right now, so keep scrolling to check out our top picks!

Dresses and Jumpsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with the flirty style of this simple and bold flowy dress. You’ll want to wear it for everything possible: date night, brunch, a birthday party — even going to grab a cup of coffee!

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: This stretchy shirt is certain to flatter your shape in all of the best places. A front cut-out, crisscross straps, ruched fabric and long sleeves make it the perfect going-out outfit. Showstopper who?

Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Elegant is right! These sleek pants are the perfect accompaniment to a tight long-sleeve sweater in the winter or a tank in the summer (with a blazer for work!).

Not what you’re looking for? Check out other sale items at Bebe!

