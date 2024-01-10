Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day is about one month away, so it’s officially time to think about what to wear out to a steak dinner with your boo (or around the house if you’re lucky enough to have a home-cooked meal). Deciding what to don for the day of Xs and Os can be a challenge; on one hand, you want to look cute and trendy — but you also need to be comfortable. This is especially important when embarking on a surprise activity with your special someone.

But choosing an outfit doesn’t have to be stressful! While there are an overwhelming number of options to wear, layering is key. We found a Valentine’s Day outfit that offers the ideal balance of festive, comfortable and practical. Plus, it’s versatile enough to wear throughout the winter season. You’ll be rocking this trendy heart cardigan for V-Day and beyond!

Get the Verdusa Long Sleeve Print Button Knit Cardigan Sweater for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: Spread Love This Winter With a Trendy Heart Sweater Let good energy and positive vibes be your north star this year! Now that the celebrations are over and everyone is settling into new and improved routines, you might be wondering how to get started on your New Year’s resolutions of saving money, spreading cheer and dressing even cuter than before. Well, you’re in luck […]

A V-neck design is the ideal set-up to layer with a tank underneath; buttons yield plenty of styling scenarios. You can wear the sweater fully open in the front, closed, off the shoulder, half-buttoned, tucked in and any other way your fashion heart desires. The sleeves loosely cuff comfortably at the wrists, but you can switch up your aesthetic by half-rolling or scrunching-up sleeves. This will give you a casual vibe while keeping your style chic — which is key!

Made of 100% polyester, the cardigan sweater is extra stretchy, soft, smooth and gentle on the skin. In other words, scratchy is the opposite of this garment! Reviewers adore the feel of the necessary knit, along with the ability to wear it across seasons, one even sharing a great idea to “convert summer dresses into fall outfits” by simply adding this garment. Love it!

Verdusa Women's Heart Sweater Price: $36 Description Cue the heart eyes emoji, because this sweater is a sensation for Valentine’s Day and beyond! See it!

The oversized fit is extra flattering and especially practical on a day when lots of chocolates, carbs and heavy foods are to be expected (and encouraged).

Related: Plan on Rocking This Chic Striped Pullover 24/7 All Winter Long We love warm weather, but you won’t find Us wishing every single day were a hot summer one. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have cozy fashion to sink into once temps drop. In fact, this adorable half-zip sweater reminds us why we love this time of year. Not all winter knits are equally […]

There are seven heart sweater variations, coming in colors like pink, white, brown and black, among others — with some boasting different heart patterns. We particularly love the lighter colors as they can play up your tan depending on your skin tone, but choose whichever you like best!

Keep in mind that Valentine’s Day is, after all, about who you are on the inside and expressing love — so don’t overthink your appearance too, too much (we’re human though, so we get it!). Luckily, this sweater makes it easy to show your love while looking totally fashionable in the process!

Get the Verdusa Long Sleeve Print Button Knit Cardigan Sweater for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop these other Valentine’s Day cardigans, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us