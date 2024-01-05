Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We love warm weather, but you won’t find Us wishing every single day were a hot summer one. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have cozy fashion to sink into once temps drop. In fact, this adorable half-zip sweater reminds us why we love this time of year. Not all winter knits are equally trendy and comfy, but this game-changer of a garment manages to walk that line perfectly.

It ups the fashion-ante of pullovers — which are already totally in style, by the way — with a chic half-zip design, ribbed material and elegant horizontal stripes. The slightly-oversized fit gives the sweater a contrasting casual flair which flatters your shape without squeezing you or drowning your frame in material. The ultimate yin and yang!

Get the BTFBM Casual Zip Striped Pullover Sweater for just $43 (originally $49) at Amazon!

Related: This Straightening Comb Rivals a $300 Brazilian Blowout It’s officially January. Yes, this means we’re currently faced with actually carrying out our New Year’s resolutions, not just setting them and getting back to the party. Sitting down and writing them out takes time, thought and effort; but as you’re likely seeing, it’s much harder to put them into action! Luckily, if some of […]

In terms of material, a blend of viscose, polyamide and polyester team up to make this delicate sweater extra soft, gentle on the skin and stretchy allowing you to move freely about your day-to-day routine (while getting compliments along the way). At the moment, it’s available in four beautiful colors — but be warned… you might just want to buy them all!

“Probably the softest sweater I own,” one reviewer wrote, “and I love the style of the sweater…makes me feel a bit preppy wearing it. Definitely worth the money and looking to get another.”

Related: I Don't Travel Anywhere Without This Travel Bag — You Won't Either Trying to pack for a trip, whether you’re going to Europe for three weeks or the Wisconsin Dells for three days, can be stressful. The only thing worse than overpacking — and the inevitable sore arm from carrying the extra belongings — is under-packing and forgetting a slew of your essentials. In the realm of […]

You can choose the style of your piece based on how you zip it; we adore the look of a half-zip with layered necklaces, dangle earrings and rolled sleeves. It gives off collegiate energy in the best way possible: sophisticated, clean and classy — think quiet luxury!

If you’re not going for an Oxford graduate look, try simply teaming it with a pair of jeans and sneakers. You’ll be ultra-casual while making a subtle fashion statement. It can even be worn as loungewear with leggings or sweatpants, so dress it up or down to your heart’s content. Hooray for half-zips — this is quite possibly our favorite winter fashion find yet!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite half-zip pullover sweatshirts on Amazon:

See it: Get the BTFBM Casual Zip Striped Pullover Sweater for just $43 (originally $49) at Amazon!

Still shopping? Check out all fabulous finds from BTFBM at Amazon, and don’t forget to browse Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!