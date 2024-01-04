Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Trying to pack for a trip, whether you’re going to Europe for three weeks or the Wisconsin Dells for three days, can be stressful. The only thing worse than overpacking — and the inevitable sore arm from carrying the extra belongings — is under-packing and forgetting a slew of your essentials.

In the realm of travel hair and beauty essentials, it’s important to have a proper toiletry bag which has plenty of room for your products so you don’t leave any behind — but not too much space that you overpack. 45,000 people agree that this Bagsmart toiletry bag is the ideal travel organizer for a quick weekend trip to a two week-long vacation, and let me tell you: I can confirm it’s worth the hype.

Related: 7 Best Athletic Shoes for Winter Running, Walking and Hiking If you’re still exercising outside in the middle of winter, major props to you. If you’re just getting started exercising outside, maybe as a New Year’s resolution, major props to you too. Or maybe you’re like some of Us who only make winter treks of necessity to get to the train, bus stop, coffee shop […]

Get the Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag Organizer for $23 (originally $29) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

I used to have a one-zip plastic travel bag which contained everything — and I mean everything — from dry shampoo and hair ties, to toothpaste, mascara and lip balm. It was a mess! But thanks to this toiletry bag, there’s no more digging through a chaotic jumble of items to find my deodorant.

Transparent pockets make it easy to find items without tearing through the entire bag. It boasts compartments to sort cosmetics, haircare and dental products, elastics to hold items upright, zippers to ensure nothing falls out during travel and a hook to free up counter space. Easy breezy!

Related: We Found the Warmest Winter Parkas Since It's Actually Cold Now If you’re just getting around to looking for a parka, we get it — it’s gone from hero to zero, finally reaching freezing cold temps for the first time this season. It may not have been necessary to have one in December, but typical mid-winter chills are now upon Us. If you fall into the […]

This bag is also incredibly sleek and sophisticated — a quilted design on the outside is matched with gold zippers and a neutral beige color on the inside. The bag is well padded with a water-resistant finish to protect your products, even when TSA gets a little aggressive with your luggage (if you know, you know!).

I don’t travel anywhere without this bag — in fact, I keep it filled at all times with travel-size shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and other essentials I’ll need when flying or driving. This makes it easy to grab and go instead of pondering for hours about what I could be missing!

You can choose between a medium and large size bag, however I find that the medium option contains plenty of space — seriously! There are twelve different colors, so grab whichever one suits your style best! I just may buy another color to have on deck when it’s time for a new one.

If you’re heading on a dreamy long-weekend trip this winter, a handy travel bag will make all of the difference — shop now!

See it: Get the Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag Organizer for $23 (originally $29) at Amazon! Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out these other travel toiletry bags on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!