If you’re still exercising outside in the middle of winter, major props to you. If you’re just getting started exercising outside, maybe as a New Year’s resolution, major props to you too. Or maybe you’re like some of Us who only make winter treks of necessity to get to the train, bus stop, coffee shop or grocery store — keep hanging in there!

Clunky tennis shoes and boots can make outdoor expeditions draining, so it’s important to find the most durable, lightweight shoe which will keep your feet warm and dry while you run, walk, hike or climb over snow piles. Support and traction are essential when considering winter athletic shoes, as they prevent sprained ankles and slips.

We found seven of the best athletic shoes to carry you through winter — and, equally important, make you look good doing it!

Trail Running Shoes

lululemon is always a safe bet in terms of quality, and the luxe label’s shoes are no exception. These stylish trail running shoes are equipped with a rugged grip and tight fit to ensure your feet don’t slide around. They happen to be on sale!

Get the Blissful Trail Women’s Running Shoe for $99 (originally $158) at lululemon!

Ghost Waterproof Running Shoe

These waterproof shoes are ideal for snowy running days when you’re bound to step in slush, snow and a puddle or two. A soft midsole cushions your run, while a segmented crash pad absorbs shock for a fun, safe, comfortable experience!

Get the Brooks Ghost 15 GTX Waterproof Running Shoe for $156 (originally $170) at Amazon!

Cloudroam Trail Running Shoe

Extra height is the just tip of the iceberg with these On kicks where trendy meets functional. A lightweight design and waterproof fabric makes this the perfect shoe to hit the trails — or the streets.

Get the Cloudroam Waterproof Trail Running Shoe for $190 at Nordstrom!

Saucony Peregrine 13

If tough terrain is on your radar, these shoes are made with Saucony’s PWRTRAC technology and a rock guard for stability, traction and grip. Reviewers love how versatile the model is, wearing them to the gym, on hilly walks, climbing and everywhere in between!

Get the Saucony Peregrine 13 Running Shoe for $140 at Nordstrom!

North Face Truckee Hiking Shoe

If you thought The North Face is only fleece jackets, parkas and beanie caps, think again! This trainer-boot hybrid is eco-friendly, combining recycled rubber and waste foam to structure the footbed without sacrificing quality. Bonus: a firm toe protector covers the front of the shoe in case your outdoor adventures get extra wild!

Get the North Face Women’s Truckee Hiking Shoe for $99 at Amazon!

Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex

These top-rated waterproof runners have a high ankle gaiter to support your ankles and keep your feet extra dry. They will be your “just-in-case weather” best friend with solid traction in rain, shine, mud and snow.

Get the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex Waterproof Trail Running Shoes for $160 at Nike!

Hoka Transport Running Shoe

Chic, comfortable and oh-so fashionable, these Hoka running shoes are made with abrasion-resistant mesh to prevent rips and tears along the way. A toggled lace system that keeps them secure around your feet while making sure they’re still breathable.

Get the Hoka Transport Running Shoe for $150 at Nordstrom!

