Clogged pores are the worst — especially when you feel like you’ve been doing everything correctly. Cleansing, drinking plenty of water, moisturizing, washing your face every night and getting sufficient sleep. But if you’re not exfoliating — or if you’ve been exfoliating incorrectly — we may have uncovered your issue!
Exfoliation removes the barrier of dead skin cells which prevent new (healthy!) skin cells from popping up. These fresh cells give you that effortless glow! If you’re currently exfoliating with gloves, keep in mind that while exfoliating gloves have benefits, the material often collects dead skin cells which are difficult to remove from the grooves. This can clog pores even more, which is definitely not what we want to deal with regularly!
Get the EZ Basics Facial Cleansing Brush for just $20 (originally $32) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
As luck would have it, this ultra-hygienic facial brush is the answer to your exfoliation woes. It does all the work for you, vibrating its rubber bristles and grooves to deep clean pores, massage the face, remove makeup and dead skin cells and prevent blackhead formation. And since the entire brush is made of silicone, you don’t have to worry about dead skills lingering on the brush after rinsing it off!
The waterproof brush allows you to have a custom-feeling facial everyday, making it the perfect little gift for your friends and family. It’s designed to be extra durable, lightweight and oval-shaped to fit any size palm — even those of men and teens. Share the gift of clean skin for 2024 and grab one in each color!
It works by oscillating between fast and slow vibrations over a 60 second period. Simply click it on, apply cleanser and massage the skin in a circular motion — that’s all, folks! By exfoliating and massaging, you boost collagen and blood circulation, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s a skin-firming win-win!
And you won’t have to throw the brush away after a few uses like a normal exfoliating brush; This one can be charged and used 200 times before needing a recharge. And if the deal hasn’t been sealed yet, the silicone wonder happens to be nearly 40% off. We’re ready to buy — what about you?
