11 Abercrombie Summer Styles You Should Add to Cart ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just like back in the early 2000s, Abercrombie is having a major moment once again. But this time, the retailer has expanded its demo outside the teenage domain with chic styles that appeal to adults as well.

While A&F is still home to high-quality denim, don’t expect to find preppy polos and logo hoodies anymore. Instead, shop sophisticated sundresses and two-piece sets that you can take from work to the weekend.

Below are 11 Abercrombie pieces we’re loving for summer, from tennis skorts to tailored shorts.

High-Rise Vintage Flare Jean

Add some flair to your denim collection in the form of these flattering flare jeans!

$90.00 See It!

Fit-and-Flare Midi Dress

This black midi dress is an everyday essential! Go from coffee to cocktails in this versatile frock.

$120.00 See It!

Traveler Pleated Skort

Game, set, match! This new pleated skirt is perfect for a tennis match or a manicure. Sporty Spice vibes!

$60.00 See It!

Curve Love Tailored Linen-Blend Pants

Earn your stripes in these striped linen-blend pants! The high-waisted tailored cut elevates the casual style.

$90.00 See It!

Linen-Blend Tie-Front Vest Top

Tie-front tops are in right now, so stay on trend with this linen-blend look!

$40.00 See It!

Poplin Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

How pretty is this poplin puff-sleeve dress? Complete with pockets, this frock is feminine and flattering.

$120.00 See It!

Half-Zip Hoodie

I can attest that this half-zip hoodie is one of the coziest sweatshirts I’ve ever owned! Featuring an oversized cropped cut, this hoodie takes loungewear to the next level.

$70.00 See It!

Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

I also own these baggy jeans, and they’re so trendy and comfy! I sized up for an extra-loose fit.

$90.00 See It!

Linen-Blend Mini Dress

This linen-blend mini dress is giving Meredith Blake! Effortlessly elegant.

$70.00 See It!

Curve Love Tailored Shorts

Designed with additional room through the hips and thighs in an ultra-high rise cut, these Curve Love Tailored Shorts are flattering on all figures. Team these shorts with a tucked-in tee or bodysuit.

$70.00 See It!

Bow-Back Taffeta Maxi Dress

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Red-y for summer style? Available in four vibrant colors, this bow-back maxi dress is flowy and fabulous.