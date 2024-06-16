Your account
11 Abercrombie Summer Styles You Should Add to Cart ASAP

By
Abercrombie summer styles
Abercrombie & Fitch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Just like back in the early 2000s, Abercrombie is having a major moment once again. But this time, the retailer has expanded its demo outside the teenage domain with chic styles that appeal to adults as well.

While A&F is still home to high-quality denim, don’t expect to find preppy polos and logo hoodies anymore. Instead, shop sophisticated sundresses and two-piece sets that you can take from work to the weekend.

Below are 11 Abercrombie pieces we’re loving for summer, from tennis skorts to tailored shorts.

High-Rise Vintage Flare Jean

select to zoom model image

Add some flair to your denim collection in the form of these flattering flare jeans!

$90.00
See It!

Fit-and-Flare Midi Dress

select to zoom model image

This black midi dress is an everyday essential! Go from coffee to cocktails in this versatile frock.

$120.00
See It!

Traveler Pleated Skort

select to zoom model image

Game, set, match! This new pleated skirt is perfect for a tennis match or a manicure. Sporty Spice vibes!

$60.00
See It!

Curve Love Tailored Linen-Blend Pants

select to zoom model image

Earn your stripes in these striped linen-blend pants! The high-waisted tailored cut elevates the casual style.

$90.00
See It!

Linen-Blend Tie-Front Vest Top

select to zoom model image

Tie-front tops are in right now, so stay on trend with this linen-blend look!

$40.00
See It!

Poplin Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

model 1

How pretty is this poplin puff-sleeve dress? Complete with pockets, this frock is feminine and flattering.

$120.00
See It!

Half-Zip Hoodie

select to zoom model image

I can attest that this half-zip hoodie is one of the coziest sweatshirts I’ve ever owned! Featuring an oversized cropped cut, this hoodie takes loungewear to the next level.

$70.00
See It!

Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

select to zoom model image

I also own these baggy jeans, and they’re so trendy and comfy! I sized up for an extra-loose fit.

$90.00
See It!

Linen-Blend Mini Dress

select to zoom model image

This linen-blend mini dress is giving Meredith Blake! Effortlessly elegant.

$70.00
See It!

Curve Love Tailored Shorts

select to zoom model image

Designed with additional room through the hips and thighs in an ultra-high rise cut, these Curve Love Tailored Shorts are flattering on all figures. Team these shorts with a tucked-in tee or bodysuit.

$70.00
See It!

Bow-Back Taffeta Maxi Dress

select to zoom life image

Red-y for summer style? Available in four vibrant colors, this bow-back maxi dress is flowy and fabulous.

$150.00
See It!
