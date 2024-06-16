11 Abercrombie Summer Styles You Should Add to Cart ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Just like back in the early 2000s, Abercrombie is having a major moment once again. But this time, the retailer has expanded its demo outside the teenage domain with chic styles that appeal to adults as well.
While A&F is still home to high-quality denim, don’t expect to find preppy polos and logo hoodies anymore. Instead, shop sophisticated sundresses and two-piece sets that you can take from work to the weekend.
Below are 11 Abercrombie pieces we’re loving for summer, from tennis skorts to tailored shorts.
High-Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Add some flair to your denim collection in the form of these flattering flare jeans!
Fit-and-Flare Midi Dress
This black midi dress is an everyday essential! Go from coffee to cocktails in this versatile frock.
Traveler Pleated Skort
Game, set, match! This new pleated skirt is perfect for a tennis match or a manicure. Sporty Spice vibes!
Curve Love Tailored Linen-Blend Pants
Earn your stripes in these striped linen-blend pants! The high-waisted tailored cut elevates the casual style.
Linen-Blend Tie-Front Vest Top
Tie-front tops are in right now, so stay on trend with this linen-blend look!
Poplin Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
How pretty is this poplin puff-sleeve dress? Complete with pockets, this frock is feminine and flattering.
Half-Zip Hoodie
I can attest that this half-zip hoodie is one of the coziest sweatshirts I’ve ever owned! Featuring an oversized cropped cut, this hoodie takes loungewear to the next level.
Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
I also own these baggy jeans, and they’re so trendy and comfy! I sized up for an extra-loose fit.
Linen-Blend Mini Dress
This linen-blend mini dress is giving Meredith Blake! Effortlessly elegant.
Curve Love Tailored Shorts
Designed with additional room through the hips and thighs in an ultra-high rise cut, these Curve Love Tailored Shorts are flattering on all figures. Team these shorts with a tucked-in tee or bodysuit.
Bow-Back Taffeta Maxi Dress
Red-y for summer style? Available in four vibrant colors, this bow-back maxi dress is flowy and fabulous.