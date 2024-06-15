Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t hesitate to compliment people, regardless of their gender. It’s just part of my Capricorn nature to speak my mind and talk to strangers. I also enjoy observing people’s fashion choices to see if they suit my style. Fashion is an integral part of our lives, and it’s tough to keep up with constantly emerging trends. However, some styles make a comeback when a celebrity wears them. A perfect example? Birkenstocks.

Birkenstocks are the summer shoes anyone can wear with their outfit and call it a day. However, these sandals can cost $200 alone. I remember walking in my neighborhood in New Jersey and seeing one guy wearing the same type of style. When I stopped and complimented his sandals, he shared that he got them from Walmart. After hours of searching on the retailer, I found the George Men’s Hip Strap Sandals.

Get the George Men’s Hip Strap Sandals for $17 at Walmart!

The George Men’s Hip Strap Sandals look like a replica of the famous Birkenstock sandals. These sandals offer a slip-on style that has two straps to make sure your feet are secured for every step. These sandals feature a PU upper, padded footbed and EVA outsoles to give your feet support. With this pair of sandals, you can pair them nicely with a striped shirt and shorts.

These sandals have received several five-star reviews. One five-star shopper shared how they got these sandals for her husband and “are a great quality for the price.” They continued: “The straps are adjustable, the color is a dark brown almost coffee color, the tread on the bottom of the shoe is thick enough to last a while, and the arch, at least for my husband, hit at a comfortable stop on his foot.” Another five-star reviewer noted that these sandals are “true to size and look great.” One final five-star shopper bought these for their disabled father and shared that “these sandals have become his go to shoes.”

Head to Walmart to grab these Birkenstock lookalikes right now!

Get the George Men’s Hip Strap Sandals for $17 at Walmart!

