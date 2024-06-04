Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re all screaming summertime. And if you’re like Us, you know we’re still shopping to add a few pieces to our summer wardrobe, including shoes. Birkenstocks scream summer. However, they are shoes that anyone can wear all year long. Our favorite A-listers cannot stop wearing Birkenstocks.

Take it to the ladies who create fashion trends. As shown in the Daily Mail, Zoë Kravitz stepped out in New York City a few months ago with a brown trench coat, a blue sweater, wide-leg pants and a pair of Birkenstocks, looking chic while running errands in the city. As shown in InStyle, earlier this year, Kaia Gerber stepped out wearing Bleusalt loungewear and Birkenstocks in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old model also accessorized her look with sunglasses and her favorite canvas tote bag.

Kendall Jenner even posted on Instagram wearing blue overalls with a matching bandana, a white tank top and a pair of Birkenstocks. She captioned the post, “peanuts and beer.”

Little did we know, Sarah Jessica Parker would wear the same pair in a Gucci version while filming season 2 of And Just Like That…

We found the exact style these celebrities love: the Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed.

Unlike the Arizona slides, the Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed brings the classic slide to the next level. These feature a soft, premium upper material with a matching adjustable strap and cork footbed that will keep your feet comfortable. Its suede-contoured footbed will mold and adjust to the shape of your foot. Consider this a custom shoe that supports and cradles your feet as you take one step at a time. Now we understand why our favorite ladies love wearing these shoes. Like any other Birkenstock, this footbed also features a sweat-resistant dual layer and keeps your foot in place.

While we’re always watching to see what our favorite celebrities are wearing, the one thing that comes to mind is comfort. We can learn a thing or two from our favorite ladies. Head to DSW to grab a pair.

