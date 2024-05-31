Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Running isn’t easy (or fun at times), but there are ways to make it more enjoyable. The most important thing to do? Select a shoe that will adequately support your arches. Whether you have flat, high or normal arches, the right shoe can make all the difference in your performance, endurance and speed. We found the best running shoes for every arch type. With any of these strapped to your feet, you’ll be able to have the best run of your life!

Best Running Shoes for Flat Arches

1. Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running Shoe: The reliable support system in these extra comfy running shoes is ideal for flat feet. With guiderail technology to keep your feet aligned to reduce pain and rubbing, you’ll be able to run for miles on end without feeling serious discomfort.

2. ASICS Women’s Gel-Kayano 29: Anytime I run I get debilitating blisters on the bottom of my feet thanks to my flat arches. My trusty Asics are the only sneakers I’ve ever tried that make it possible to run the distance without any arch injuries. Now I’m able to crush five+ miles without feeling like I need to hobble home after.

3. Topo Athletic Women’s Lightweight Comfortable 5MM Drop Ultraventure 3: With a wider footbed than most, these are perfect for those who have wide, flat feet. The fluffy, cloud-like cushioning offers great bounce and traction whether you’re walking around the city, running a race or hiking on nearby trails.

4. Saucony Women’s Tempus Sneaker: Extra cushioning along the midsole offers your feet much-needed support not found in other models. This added layer beautifully contours your feet and helps the shoe morph to your feet quickly giving you a custom-like feel for better performance.

Best Running Shoes for Normal Arches

5. Hoka Women’s Solimar Running Shoe: For those who have neutral or normal arches, few shoes compare to this pair of classic Hokas. With even cushioning throughout and an expertly crafted rubber outsole, this is designed for all terrains, including standard gym workouts.

6. Nike Women’s Free Run Flyknit Next Nature Running Shoe: You’ll be a speed demon in these airy running shoes! The lightweight design has a barefoot quality that will have you reaching new personal records in no time.

7. On Cloud 5 Women’s Running Shoe: You’ve probably seen people wearing these down the street or on TikTok. The it-sneaker of the moment, the Cloud 5s amplify your performance with a lightweight, springy cushion that keeps weight evenly distributed whether you’re walking, running or sprinting.

8. Ryka Women’s Trailblazer Running Shoe: Beyond being great for running, these sneaks have a fashionable essence to them so you can also throw them on to complete any outfit.

Best Running Shoes for High Arches

9. New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Running Shoe: This New Balance design is constructed with a softer and lighter insole, along with a roomy upper that can easily accommodate for higher arches (and keep them comfortable!).

10. Mishansha Women’s Air Cushion Running Sneakers: A unique feature of these Mishansha sneaks? They come with a removable arch support insole so you can adjust to your foots specific needs. Plus, the inner is designed to reduce friction so you can kiss blisters goodbye too!

11. Vionic Women’s Tokyo Sneaker: Those with high arches can really benefit from orthotic shoes, and Vionic makes some some of the best. You can finally walk (or run) pain-free with these on hand.

12. Nike Women’s ZoomX Invincible Run 3 Running Shoes: Last but not least, smart design features on these Nikes — including the bouncy ZoomX foam sole and and FlyKnit upper — ensure your feet can breathe and feel supported through every run. Marathon training here you come!