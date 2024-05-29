Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to my summer wardrobe, I can’t live without flip-flops. Whether I’m heading on vacation or taking care of my daily tasks, a comfortable pair of flip-flops helps me get it done! Are you looking for a new pair to add to your summer rotation? I found my favorite pair of flip-flops that I’m sure you’ll love, too — and they’re only $40 at Amazon!

These ARCHIES Flip-Flop Sandals will become your new favorite summer footwear option! They feature a closed-cell foam fabrication with in-built arch support for foot posture and aid in whole-body alignment. What we love most about these flip-flops is how sleek and minimal they feel and look. Also, they’re just an incredibly durable and comfy pair of shoes that will pair well with anything already in your closet.

Get the ARCHIES Flip-Flop Sandals for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 29, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these shoes, you could pair them with a T-shirt and baggy jeans for a casual, relaxed ensemble that emphasizes your need for comfort. Or, you could rock them with a frilly skirt and a blouse for a refined yet casual vibe. Further, these flip-flops come in 14 colors — we love the black and navy variations — and have a 5 to 16 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these flip-flops, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I LOVE these Archies! I wore them all day today and felt like I was barefooted. I wear size 9.5 in most shoes and got these in size 9. They are perfect! The arches lined up and were supportive, and I had plenty of room in the heel. I honestly forgot they were on!” Another reviewer added, “They are so comfortable. I’ve had plantar fasciitis before, and these sandals have helped so much. It supports the arches on your feet so well. I no longer have any pain. They come in beautiful colors.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile and comfy pair of sandals to rock this summer, this option from ARCHIES could be your answer!

