Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My toxic trait? Getting the urge to completely revamp my summer wardrobe every time the season rolls around. Staying up with the latest trends is so important to me, though I recently realized I don’t have to drop a ton of money each year to feel like the most fashionable girl on the block. It’s possible to look fresh and stylish without breaking the bank!

Related: 12 Nordstrom Finds That Look Totally Zara — Starting at Just $24 When it comes to shopping at Zara, you can always depend on the brand to serve up top tier trends each season. The only problem with shopping there is that you can’t also stock up on your other necessities, such as skincare essentials or a wedding shower gift for the next one you have coming […]

To prove it, I gathered up some of the trendiest pieces of the year, all under $50. You can affordably step out in style this summer with any of the items below. Here’s to your most fashionable summer yet!

Bermuda Shorts

1. Tailored to Perfection: These gorgeous tailored Hotouch shorts come in 20 hues and are long enough to wear to the office. You’ll look chic and sleek all while staying cool this summer! What’s better than that? — just $30!

2. The Comfiest Chinos: Chino Bermudas that feel like pajamas? Yep, they’re real! Quince made this pair with a nice spandex waist that won’t feel restrictive throughout the day — just $40!

3. New Classic: The best way to get in on the Bermuda shorts trend? A pair of jean shorts, of course! This pair from Venus beautifully hugs your curves — just $37!

4. Crisp White: Just like a nice pair of white jeans, white Bermuda shorts are a necessity in your summer closet that will last you for years on end — just $35!

Off-the-Shoulder Styles

5. Paris Vibes: Even if you have no plans to visit France this summer you can still unleash your inner Parisian in this Breton-striped off-the-shoulder tee from LilyCoco! — just $20!

6. Elevated Maternity Wear: You don’t have to resort to wearing unflattering maternity clothes this summer (or ever again!) Embrace the trends and your changing body in this off-the-shoulder midi dress from Quince — just $50!

7. Casual and Elegant: This breezy blouse can be paired with anything in your closet, but it looks especially great with white jeans or denim shorts — just $33!

8. Sporty Chic: Many off-the-shoulder tops evokes an elegant princess-like style. This Edikted design switches things up with its sporty vibe made for casual days and nights — just $44!

Business Casual

9. Out on the Town: Vests are no longer just for the office. This style from Sunborui is about to become your new favorite thing to wear for date night or evenings with the gals! — just $27!

10. Linen Trousers! Overheating is for the dogs this summer. This pair of pleated trousers is made from linen (a temperature-regulating fabric) and looks super professional thanks to the expert tailoring. You’ll want to wear these everywhere . . . not just the office — just $50!

11. Be a Boss! While I wouldn’t wear this cropped blazer to the office, you’ll feel like a boss when you wear this out and about . . . it’s definitely a head turner — just $35!

12. You’re Bright! A pop of color is a surefire way to add a bit of personality to your office and out-of-office fits. You can’t go wrong with this Bar III blazer in Soft Pistachio or Fruity Orange — just $36!

Intricate Crocheted Details

13. Beachy Vibes: The best place to embrace the crochet trend? The beach! You’ll blend right in to the carefree ocean aesthetic in this Anrabess coverup! — just $40!

14. Tote of the Summer: Crocheted items can get pretty expensive, but one way to incorporate the trend into your summer wardrobe is with a fun accessory, like this sturdy tote from Quince — just $50

15. All in the Details: Little crocheted details are all you need to get in on the beachy trend — and I know you’ll fall in love with these linen pants once you feast your eyes on the gorgeous side panel — just $40!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Super Cute: This DKNY cover-up is so fashionable you’ll want to wear it everywhere, not just the beach — just $40!