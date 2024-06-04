Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

No One Will Guess That This One-Piece Look Is a Romper – or That It’s Under $50

By
Lacozy Off the Shoulder Romper
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Need something cute and chic to wear this summer that you can just throw on without a care? Does it have to look polished and put together? Do you need it to become your go-to outfit that you feel yourself in no matter what’s going on? We’ve found it, and look, it’s a romper. It’s on Amazon. And it’s under $50. Talk about a score. The best part, though? No one ever has to know unless you want them to.

Related: 19 Tummy Control Rompers for a Summer Confidence Boost

The trendy Lacozy Off the Shoulder Romper is just $37 at Amazon, and it’s a comfortable, lightweight, and breezy look that doesn’t seem like a one-piece outfit. It resembles a lounge tee with an off-the-shoulder cut with a pair of shorts with a drawstring. Only you’ll know the difference when you go out and strut your stuff for the day. Easy to put on and slip off when you need to, this romper is a comfortable, versatile option you’ll love having in your closet.

See it!

Get the Lacozy Off the Shoulder Romper for just $37 at Walmart!

This is the truest kind of summer vacation look, as it’s meant for your comfort and convenience, made of a rayon mix that’s both stretchy and lightweight to keep you going from brunch with the girls to the club for a night of dancing. It also makes the perfect flattering airport outfit so you can get in and out with ease.

See it!

Get the Lacozy Off the Shoulder Romper for just $37 at Walmart!

Snatch up this romper in five different colors, from black to army green, and stock your closet with one in each hue. You’ll love having plenty of go-to looks for each day, and you won’t have to lift a finger to “make it work” – you’ll be good to go from the beginning.

Get the Lacozy Off the Shoulder Romper for just $37 at Walmart!

Looking for something else? Explore more from Lacozy here and shop other fashion here! Don’t forget to check out all of Walmart’s deals for more great finds!

Related: 19 Seriously Slimming Rompers to Wear Instead of Dresses This Summer

Yesno Jumpsuit Orange Amazon

Deal of the Day

Jump for this Jumpsuit While it’s Still 39% Off! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!