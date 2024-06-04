Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to shopping at Zara, you can always depend on the brand to serve up top tier trends each season. The only problem with shopping there is that you can’t also stock up on your other necessities, such as skincare essentials or a wedding shower gift for the next one you have coming up. And since you’ll have to pay for the shipping anyway, you might as well get everything you need all in one trip. This is why we filtered through Nordstrom’s massive clothing selection to help you find 12 Zara-looking pieces for the season — and they start at only $24.

Whether your go-to at Zara is something like chic denim pieces or on-trend dresses for the season, our list includes both of those plus more. We also found other things that look straight off a Zara rack like graphic tees, summery two-piece sets and breezy linen shorts. Make it a one-stop shop this season by shopping these 12 pieces that look totally Zara style but can be shopped with your The Nordy Club loyalty program.

1. Slightly Distressed: A denim skirt like this slightly distressed pair is a summer trend that never goes out of style and can be worn with both tennis shoes and heels — $70!

2. Lovely in Linen: Perfect for pairing with sandals for a beach getaway, this striped linen dress will be cool, breathable and trendy — $98!

3. Go Graphic: Just like its flower market graphic implies, this cropped tank top makes the perfect pairing with a skirt or jeans for a visit to the farmer’s market — $24!

4. Posh Peplum: Anything with a crossover neck design, peplum silhouette and cotton fabric like this top looks instantly more elevated and expensive than it is — $69!

5. Summertime Perfection: If you buy one new thing for summer, we recommend investing in this two-piece set due to its eyelet design, lightweight cotton fabric and trendy relaxed fit — $89!

6. A Top Trend: A top trend for fashion girls this season is a dropped waist silhouette and balloon skirt and this chic mini dress has both — $50!

7. Very Cute Vest: Quiet-luxury style button up vests like this one from Topshop were a top trend for last summer and they aren’t going anywhere this summer either — $65!

8. Scandi Style: Scandinavian girl style is trending, which means that striped cotton shorts like these ones are a top style for summer — $54! – nordstrom

9. Model Off-Duty: Made with a sleek appearance, fashion-forward asymmetrical silhouette and slim fit, we know this top would be off-duty model-approved — $49!

10. Beautifully Baggy: Another big trend of the season and baggy jeans and these light wash ones from Hidden Jeans give you big style without a big price tag — $90!

11. Work Wear Essential: You can always depend on Zara for stylish office wear essentials, and these sleek trousers make the perfect work pants and are even on sale — was $70, now $52!

12. Creamsicle Cutie: A mood-boosting style for summer, this mini dress from Petal and Pup consists of a cute creamsicle floral print, puff sleeves and a cut-out waist — $89!