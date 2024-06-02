Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: Most of Us think we’re a model in our heads when we sashay around our cities in our clothes. Whether we’re heading to a lunch meeting or just hanging out with friends, acquiring clothing that makes you look and feel your best is essential! Walmart sells trendy and affordable clothing with functionality in mind — and we found sales you should shop for right now!

From silky mini dresses to structured trousers, there is a Walmart fashion find that will help you embrace your inner fashionista without breaking the bank! We rounded 15 fashion pieces (on sale) that will help give you that Parisian fashion model look — read on to see our picks!

1. Take Up to 20% Off Cotton Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Summertime is the perfect time to wear flouncy dresses, and this Time and Tru Women’s Cotton Tiered Eyelet Dress could become your new favorite — You save 20% Off!

Not your style? See all cotton dresses at Walmart !

2. Take Up to 16% Off Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: Jeans are essential for many, and these Symoid distressed jeans are edgy and so fun — You save 16% Off!

Not your style? See all jeans at Walmart !

3. Take Up to 75% Off Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: These Label Rail x CheapChicFinds waffle jersey shorts are comfy enough for running errands or hanging with the girls — You save 75% Off!

Not your style? See all shorts at Walmart !

4. Take Up to 11% Off Denim Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Jordache is an ’80s powerhouse brand known for crafting supple denim. This high rise denim skirt is perfect for showcasing your legs or boots — You save 11% Off!

Not your style? See all denim skirts at Walmart !

5. Take Up to 44% Off Dress Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Dress pants are an essential for any business woman, and these Weardear Women’s Dress Pants are versatile enough to go from the board room to after hours — You save 44% Off!

Not your style? See all pants at Walmart !

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We’re officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been beyond up and down as we transition out of winter. Those of Us in New York City were basking in sunny, 60-degree weather one day — and were hit […]

6. Take Up to 39% Off Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Free Assembly Women’s Ruffle Neck Mini Dress is light and airy — and it comes in the cutest colors — You save 39% Off!

Not your style? See all mini dresses at Walmart !

7. Take Up to 26% Off Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: For those who have a knack for florals, you’ll want to bloom in this Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Ruffle Midi Dress — You save 26% Off!

Not your style? See all midi dresses at Walmart !

8. Take Up to 68% Off Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re all about the bold prints for summer, and this Sofia Jeans Women’s Cutout Maxi Dress is great for a night out on the town or a first date — You save 68% Off!

Not your style? See all maxi dresses at Walmart !

9. Take Up to 38% Off Tank Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: During summer, it’s all about wearing light styles. If you need a new flouncy option, this Sofia Jeans Women’s Side Tie Tank Dress is perfect for you — You save 38% Off!

Not your style? See all tank dresses at Walmart !

10. Take Up to 31% Off Slip Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Sofia Jeans Women’s Slip Dress coordinates well with heels for a formal extravaganza and sandals for an informal moment — You save 31% Off!

Not your style? See all slip dresses at Walmart !

11. Take Up to 69% Off Jumpsuits

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re all about jumpsuits here at Us, because they’re so seamless and chic. If you need a new one, consider snagging this Scoop Women’s Wide Leg Satin Jumpsuit — You save 69% Off!

Not your style? See all jumpsuits at Walmart !

12. Take Up to 25% Off Cocktail Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Summer is a popular season for weddings, and if you have one to attend (and love vintage aesthetics) this Allegra K Women’s Sweetheart Neck 3/4 Sleeve Cocktail Dress will help you look graceful — You save 25% Off!

Not your style? See all cocktail dresses at Walmart !

13. Take Up to 79% Off Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: Having a blazer in your closet is essential. This Sofia Jeans Women’s Stretch Satin Double Breasted Blazer will become your new gem — You save 79% Off!

Not your style? See all blazers at Walmart !

14. Take Up to 26% Off Mini Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: The paperbag waist is a popular fashion trend that helps create definition. Try it for yourself with this Free Assembly Women’s Paperbag Waist Mini Skirt — You save 26% Off!

Not your style? See all mini skirts at Walmart !

15. Take Up to 25% Off Midi Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This Keasmto Women’s Leopard Pleated Skirt pairs well with a flouncy blouse and pointy heels — You save 25% Off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not your style? See all midi skirts at Walmart !