Mini plaid, alternating squares, baby checkers or whatever you want to call it, the gingham pattern is becoming the style of the summer this year . . . we’re not complaining! Whether on dresses, pants, blazers, tops or jackets, the pattern adds a rich, sophisticated aura and a European flair. Gingham is classy, timeless and ideal for summertime!

If you want the look but don’t know where to start, we gathered some of our favorite gingham tops from stores like Nordstrom, Loft, Target and Free People that’ll get you excited for picnic season. You can wear any of these tops with a maxi skirt or a pair of high-rise shorts for the day-to-day or with dress pants for a fancy night out. Get creative with it!

1. Cap sleeves: Wear this top with anything and we guarantee you’ll look put together. The lightweight material will keep you cool all summer long — originally $60, now $36 at Loft!

2. Party starter: If you don’t have a weekend barbecue on the agenda, it’s time to plan one so you can rock this top. Grab it in pink, green or black — $68 at Free People!

3. Ruffled up: Good ol’ Target never fails when it comes to everyday fashion! Wear this 100% cotton top with your favorite pair of jeans — originally $35, now $26 at Target!

4. New favorite: You just might catch Us wearing this ultra-chic top 24/7 all summer long! The tie back adds a fun and flirty twist — originally $125, now $99 at Rujuta Sheth!

5. Royal material: Worn with a flowy maxi skirt, this top will make you the queen of whatever town you live in. The red and blue are equally alluring — originally $43, now $32 at Target!

6. Classy gal: Wear it from work to the bar! This top has a sleeveless design and pleated detailing around the neck for added style — originally $55, now $33 at Loft!

7. Put a bow on it: When we say you’ll look like a yacht wife in this loose tie-back top, we mean it . . . trust Us, it’s worth the splurge — $100 at Nordstrom!

8. Square neck: Not only is it retro, but a square neck is one of the most flattering styles, drawing attention to your collarbones and lengthening your neck — originally $39, now $29 at Target!

9. Concert ready: If you have a country music concert on the books but don’t know what to wear, we just found your outfit . . . you’re welcome — originally $44, now $37 at Macy’s!

10. Button-yp: Wear it wide open to the beach, tucked into a pair of shorts or as a layer over your favorite tank top. The pink is sure to boost your spirit — $134 at Nordstrom!