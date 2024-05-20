Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As the saying goes, “What goes around comes back around.” This is true for many things, but especially for fashion. The early ’90s and early 2000s are circling back in full force, bringing soft oversized jeans, slip dresses, biker shorts, sporty shoes and bright colors into our closets again. It’s almost like Gen Z is getting to experience the iconic fashion era for itself . . . what a treat!

One of our favorite shoes that’s making a comeback is Crocs. Not only are they one of the trendiest shoes, but they’re probably one of the most comfortable and functional footwear options out there! If you have yet to hop on board for 2024, it’s probably because you assume Crocs clash with your luxe aesthetic, but fear not — you can nail the Crocs trend without sacrificing any aspect of your style. Instead, you’ll enhance it!

These slip-ons have all of the traditional characteristics of Crocs, just with a high-fashion twist. A glittery pink shade makes these Crocs a tad bit bold and a whole bit classy, the ideal combo for Us fashionistas! The shimmer isn’t overpowering but is noticeable enough to level up your outfit . . . even the anti-clog crowd will be coveting your kicks!

Each shoe is incredibly lightweight and breathable, featuring ventilation ports and a soft rubber material that couldn’t be easier to clean. You can wear these shoes everywhere from the pool to the trails to brunch with the girls! A pivoting heel strap allows you to adjust the security depending on your agenda for the day. And if you’re into Jubbitz, there’s room for 26!

There are endless ways to style these sparkly Crocs, but if you’re going the athleisure route, you’ll want to wear them with biker shorts, a cropped tee and a zip-up sweatshirt tied around your waist. For practicality (and fashion, of course!), a fanny pack or small purse would be the perfect addition!

For those who prefer jeans, you can try wearing the shoes with baggy wide-leg jeans and a tank top for day-to-day errands, walks around the neighborhood and picnics. And if you really want to be a trendsetter, try rocking Crocs with a mono-color jumpsuit . . . you’ll be giving laid-back Scandi-girl energy wherever you go!

These clogs come in a few different colors, some more glittery than others. We love the pink quartz and champagne varieties for a quiet luxury look, but you can also grab a bold multicolor pair if that’s more your speed. Full disclosure: We’re grabbing one of each!

Get the Crocs Classic Glitter Clog for $55 at Zappos!