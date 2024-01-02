Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

“Wow” is precisely the right word to describe the award-winning Color Wow Supernatural Spray we’re about to introduce you to. We love waterproof phones, boots and mascaras, but did you know you can have waterproof hair too? Reviewers can’t stop talking about this “raincoat for your hair” which blocks humidity and stops frizz before it even starts. Seriously!

This spray relies on heat-activated polymer technology to form an invisible coating on your locks, sheathing hair from moisture in the air. You’ll get smooth, glassy strands no matter the weather! Floridians and aspiring snowbirds, this breakthrough formula just may be your holy grail ahead of a humid season.

Get the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Its glossing and softening capabilities resemble a kicked-up keratin treatment which lasts through three or four shampoos. In other words, your hair will be silky, shiny and frizz-free for days! It may feel like nothing is actually on your head, but this advanced, humidity-proofing spray is working 24/7 to keep strands in-line and sleek.

And perhaps best of all, the Dream Coat accomplishes all of this without animal products, sulfates, gluten, parabens or conditioning agents — which is truly incredible! The ultra-lightweight coating is non-greasy, making it suitable for both oily and dry hair alike. As if that weren’t enough, it doubles as a heat protectant. Handy, no?

In a refreshing twist, this supernatural spray couldn’t be easier to use. Simply shampoo and condition your hair as usual, then towel dry, divide locks into sections and spray generously. That’s all! Keep in mind that the formula is heat activated, so you’re going to want to blow dry your hair after application.

Reviewers with a wide range of hair types — from fine and dry, to thick and soft — rave about this product, saying it yields the “hair of your dreams” and makes it look like you just walked out of a hair salon — every day. The main complaint reviewers have? Well, the fact that they didn’t find it sooner. Alright, we’re sold and officially can’t wait to try. Bye, frizz!

