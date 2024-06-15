19 Trendy Summer Sandals You’d Never Know Are Waterproof

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We will be very very busy this summer . . . our schedules are packed! We’ll be busy lounging by the pool, sunning ourselves on the beach, taking a dip in the ocean and repeating the process. Gosh, how will we fit it all in?
If you plan to have a busy summer too — and by “busy” we mean to have a bunch of pool and beach days on the agenda — it’s important to have a stacked swimsuit drawer, plenty of sunglasses and sandals, of course! But the sandal dilemma is real.
You want to wear a cute pair that helps you nail the chic beachy look, but you also don’t want your favorite pair to get ruined by the saltwater and chlorine. If only your favorite sandals were waterproof!
Well, guess what? They’re about to be! We found 19 comfy waterproof sandals at Amazon and Nordstrom that are so fashionable, you’d never know they’re functional. Read on to find your new go-to!
Amazon
Our Absolute Favorite: These sandals really check all of our boxes and more. They’re ultra-cushiony, luxe-looking, versatile and supportive, making them the perfect shoe for lounging by the pool or taking a long walk along the boardwalk. You’ll want to live in these “ridiculously comfortable” everyday sandals!
- Crocs Tulum Toe Post Sandals — originally $50, now $29!
- Reef Water Vista Sandal — originally $60, now $56!
- Lavau Slip Thong Beach Sandals — originally $30, now $20!
- Tikvaw Arch Support Thick Comfort Slides — $22!
- Crocs Splash Strappy Sandals — originally $45, now $40!
- Reef Water Xslide — originally $38, now $27!
- Funky Monkey Double Buckle Sandals — originally $31, now $21!
- Ipanema Glossy Thong Jelly Sandals — $32!
Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: No, you’re not dreaming — these heeled slingback sandals balance sporty and elegant, a combination made in sandal heaven! These sandals have durable waterproof soles, breathable perforations and leather upper soles that give them a smooth texture and chunky look. It’s love!
- Tory Burch Mini Miller Jelly Sandal — $98!
- Mia Biz Crystal Waterproof Slide — $30!
- Flexus by Spring Step Bubbles Waterproof Slide — $40!
- Havianas You Malta Metallic Sandal — $50!
- Geox Sozy Plus Embellished Sandal — $120!
- Ipanema Breezy Waterproof Sandal — originally $35, now $25!
- Havianas Slim Sparkle Flatform Flip Flop — $42!
- Geox Xand 2.1 Sandal — $140!
- Mia Gya Waterproof Platform Slide — $60!