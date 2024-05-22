Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

‘Tis the season for sun, fun and summer dresses. They’re easy breezy fashion essentials that you can dress up for formal occasions and style down for more casual activities. Since many of Us anticipate warm weather and endless enjoyment, it’s only right to ensure that we look as stunning as we feel.

Related: 19 Best Bodysuits to Comfortably Support and Flatter Larger Busts Feel comfy and confident in these different bodysuits that are perfectly designed for larger chests and plus sizes — details

Right now, we’re spilling the fashion scoop for shoppers with larger busts. We went to Amazon for affordable summer dress options that fit like a glove. From mini dresses with built-in bras to maxi dresses with unlikely support, there are so many chic styles to choose from. Check out our top picks head!

Mini Summer Dresses for Larger Busts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This mini dress is the ultimate cheat code! It’s an 8-in-shapewear piece with a built-in bra to support your bust!

2. Perfect Serve: Serve tenniscore vibes in this chic pink dress. It comes with a bra cut-out, removable pads and a unique twisted backless design. Best of all?/ It comes with built-in shorts to prevent chaffing!

3. Travel-Friendly Find: You’ll want to pack this sleeveless dress every time you head off on an adventure this summer. It has wrinkle-free fabric that and a built-in shelf bra for added support!

4. Halter Hottie: Halter-neck styles are so trendy during the summer. Along with a built-in bra, this mini has a cute palm leaf print!

5. No Cleavage, No Problem: Want to rock a mini without exposing too much cleavage? This tank dress has a high scoop-neck design so you don’t have to worry about any mishaps!

Midi Summer Dresses for Larger Busts

6. Chill Vibes: This airy swing dress is perfect for lounging around the house. You can even rock it as a cover-up!

7. Paisley Princess: Channel Boho chic style with this square-neck dress. It comes with thick straps that are perfect in case you want to add a bra for additional support!

8. Asymmetrical Dots: Some wrap dresses come down a little low. This high-low dress has a chic wrap design that sits relatively high!

9. Flirty Sleeves: This dress is perfect for shoppers who love ruffle detailing. This frock has ruffle sleeves and a ruffle hemline!

10. Plus-Size Slay: Plus-size shoppers will swoon over this rich mom style wrap dress! It goes up to a size 6XL!

11. TK: This relaxed-fit number has a spaghetti strap design and comes with a built-in, wire-free bra cups and moisture-wicking fabric!

Maxi Summer Dresses for Larger Busts

12. Easy and Breezy: This effortless dress is perfect for every day wear. You can dress it up or down at your leisure. The drawstring design is perfect for adjusting your bust!

13. LBD: This dress puts the “long” in LBD! It’s a body-hugging find that features a deep V-neck. Don’t be intimidated though. The fabric is super thick!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Last but Not Least: This plunging spaghetti strap dress may look intimidating at first, but the skin straps and under bust smocking makes for a flattering fit!