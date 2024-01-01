Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I used to be a dedicated runner myself, and let me tell you: the wrong shoes can ruin the run. They really can. Not only are the chances of injury heightened, but the already tough act of running gets far more difficult. Loose and ill-fitting running shoes can actually slow your pace when tackling long distances since your foundation is unstable — and that’s obviously not what we want!

If you haven’t heard of Brooks, it has been a staple brand in the running community for years. My running buddies used to rave about them, yet it wasn’t until recently that I heard about the label again. Its popularity has extended beyond runners to include everyday people who don’t run, but love the style and comfort Brooks sneakers provide.

Get the Adrenaline GTS 22 Supportive Running Shoe for $90 (originally $110) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Interested in getting into the game? These snazzy shoes happen to be the number one bestselling running shoes by Brooks (according to Amazon and thousands of reviews) and have been runner-approved for over 20 years. I’m shocked by how cute they are for being so functional — it’s no wonder they’re such a hot commodity on Amazon!

The modernized fit offers extra support while walking and running, plus stabilization and shock absorption. Brooks’ GuideRails technology protects the injury-prone knees, while the DNA Loft cushioning softens landings, a perfect combination for peak style and performance. A crash pad makes your run even smoother!

The shoes aren’t too squishy, either — they offer an optimized softness which won’t slow your stride. The cushioning adapts to your unique foot, so no matter how your feet hit the ground, you’ll feel supported with every step. It’s like the shoe was designed just for you!

There are 37 different color options, so the trouble won’t be finding a pair you love; it will be choosing between the dozen that you do love. I can think of worse problems to have! Brooks recommends ordering a half-size to a full-size up, so keep that in mind when searching for your perfect pair.

Come on, I can’t be the only person thinking of becoming a runner (again) just to grab this pair of Brooks sneakers. With 2024 upon Us, let’s start off on the right foot!

