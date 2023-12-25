Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In an epic collaboration between style and practicality, our latest outerwear find provides two coats — and stellar winter looks — for the price of one. Yes, it’s true — instead of investing in multiple bulky garments to stuff in your front closet (and hope it closes), there’s one versatile and stylish jacket up for grabs now. In fact, this jacket allows you to switch up your aesthetic in a matter of seconds — and that’s merely one fantastic feature this piece provides. We don’t want to keep you in the dark — read on for the scoop!

It’s a fact that shearling fleece jackets are totally trendy — and we’re completely on board with the obsession. After all, the material is warm, soft and oh-so-cozy! Meanwhile, puffers are also perennially popular; They are a tried-and-true outerwear essential which isn’t too heavy, yet will keep you toasty regardless of what the elements may bring. If you’re unsure of which to pick up, fear not — the aforementioned coat we’ve been raving about allows you to check off every box with ease!

Get the PrettyGarden Oversized Shearling Fleece Long Coat for just $82 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

With a reversible design, the opposite material is visible when the coat is unzipped. It’s a very dynamic layered look — and quite frankly, we’re infatuated. While you’re rocking a puffer vibe on the outside, you’re kept warm with a snug fleece interior — and vice versa. It’s a win-win all around! The puffer is filled with down, so cold air won’t get through no matter which side you use. This is a fantastic late-holiday gift for the aspiring fashionista on your list!

This coat is also exceptionally functional. Both sides are full-zip and offer plenty of pockets to store your essentials. And as for a cherry on top, there’s a cozy hood attached. In terms of styling, either side would look flawless with jeans, a platform boot and a Y2K-inspired handbag. The jacket comes in 20 different colors, so there’s bound to be one which suits your existing wardrobe! Shoppers are buzzing about their recent purchase, with a verified customer stating that it’s “as advertised” and “durable.” Given the affordable price point, we’re ready to label this elevated coat a success!

