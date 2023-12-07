Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

By now, we all know that Amazon sells everything! In fact, the mega-retailer also has multiple lines of clothing which all serve a distinct purpose. There’s Amazon Essentials — which strives to bring everyday staples to its shoppers for reasonable prices. There’s also The Drop — a line of clothing inspired and designed by fashion influencers to bring trendy pieces to the masses. That said, outerwear is a versatile category everyone needs to have in their closet — and Amazon Brands are an excellent place to start!

Whether you’re looking for bold or functional options, Amazon has something for you! Including sherpa jackets, quilted jackets, trench coats and more, we’ve found the best options to shop on Amazon right now. Read on to see our picks!

Best Fleece Jackets of Amazon Brands

An easy and efficient full-zip fleece jacket with 15 different color options? Yes, please! This jacket from Amazon Essentials will keep you warm while allowing you to take it off easily if you get toasty! It has a classic fit and is a solid option for cold-weather styling!

Best Puffer Jackets of Amazon Brands

This oversized puffer jacket provides maximum coverage and prevents cold weather from seeping in! It has an attached hood and comes in a broad size range — including plus sizes!

Best Quilted Jackets of Amazon Brands

A quilted jacket offers plenty of warmth and an eye-catching design aesthetic. This one has a loose, boxy design and fits in with the current oversized trend in fashion. It has two spacious front pockets and comes in plus sizes!

Best Sherpa Jackets of Amazon Brands

Bomber jackets are all the rage right now — no matter the material, cut or color! This one features sherpa for an extra warm touch, and it comes in three color options!

Best Trench Coats of Amazon Brands

Nothing easily elevates an outfit like a trench coat. Throw it on top of a dress or a frilly skirt for a sophisticated-yet-fun look. This one is water-repellent and has a relaxed fit for a versatile piece you can wear with anything!

