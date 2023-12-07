Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
By now, we all know that Amazon sells everything! In fact, the mega-retailer also has multiple lines of clothing which all serve a distinct purpose. There’s Amazon Essentials — which strives to bring everyday staples to its shoppers for reasonable prices. There’s also The Drop — a line of clothing inspired and designed by fashion influencers to bring trendy pieces to the masses. That said, outerwear is a versatile category everyone needs to have in their closet — and Amazon Brands are an excellent place to start!
Whether you’re looking for bold or functional options, Amazon has something for you! Including sherpa jackets, quilted jackets, trench coats and more, we’ve found the best options to shop on Amazon right now. Read on to see our picks!
Best Fleece Jackets of Amazon Brands
An easy and efficient full-zip fleece jacket with 15 different color options? Yes, please! This jacket from Amazon Essentials will keep you warm while allowing you to take it off easily if you get toasty! It has a classic fit and is a solid option for cold-weather styling!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Quarter-Zip Polar Fleece Pullover Jacket
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa-Lined Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Hooded Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket
Best Puffer Jackets of Amazon Brands
This oversized puffer jacket provides maximum coverage and prevents cold weather from seeping in! It has an attached hood and comes in a broad size range — including plus sizes!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Coat
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Long-Sleeve Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Sherpa-Lined Hooded Puffer
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa Puffer Jacket
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Puffer Jacket with Drawstring Waist
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Crop Puffer Jacket
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket
Best Quilted Jackets of Amazon Brands
A quilted jacket offers plenty of warmth and an eye-catching design aesthetic. This one has a loose, boxy design and fits in with the current oversized trend in fashion. It has two spacious front pockets and comes in plus sizes!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Quilted Coat
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Diamond Quilted Knee Length Puffer
- Amazon Essentials Womens Relaxed-Fit Recycled Polyester Quilted Shirt Jacket
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Padded Jacket
Best Sherpa Jackets of Amazon Brands
Bomber jackets are all the rage right now — no matter the material, cut or color! This one features sherpa for an extra warm touch, and it comes in three color options!
- The Drop Women’s Ronin Elongated Sherpa Coat
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Sherpa Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket with Woven Trim
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed-Fit Recycled Polyester Sherpa Long Coat
Best Trench Coats of Amazon Brands
Nothing easily elevates an outfit like a trench coat. Throw it on top of a dress or a frilly skirt for a sophisticated-yet-fun look. This one is water-repellent and has a relaxed fit for a versatile piece you can wear with anything!