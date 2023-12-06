21 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts to Buy ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The countdown is on! We’re less than three weeks away from Christmas. If you haven’t stocked up on gifts for everyone on your holiday gifting list, don’t fret. Time is ticking, however, there are plenty of fun last-minute gifts that you can snag for your loved ones under $200.

Related: 21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for Men Need a gift for a guy in your life? Let’s dive into the best holiday gifts for men this year. Whether he’s a big traveler, a stylish gentleman or a grill master, we have some fresh and thoughtful ideas for you! See below for our favorite holiday gifts for men, and remember, the earlier you […]

From thoughtful gifts to preserve your family’s legacy to skin-softening staples, we’ve rounded up some cool gift ideas for you! Shop our favorite last-minute holiday gifts for everyone on your shopping list below! If you see something you like, be sure to act fast — these red-hot picks could sell out. ‘Tis the season, after all!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Learn more!

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

For the Skincare Lover: The beauty maven in your life will swoon over this professional-level LED mask treatment. It features heating and cooling pulsations to seal in hydration and minimize the appearance of pores.

Pros:

Very relaxing

Keeps skin hydrating and glowing

Cons:

Must be used with an app that prevents phone use during the treatment

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Relative Who Loves History: This sentimental gift is perfect for a loved one who has a knack for storytelling. Each Storyworth subscription features a weekly writing prompt that delivers inspiration to help recap important moments in their life!

Pros:

Preserve memorable family moments

Get $10 off Storyworth through 12/31/23

Cons:

Requires recipient to share their stories

Available at: Storyworth

For the Cocktail Enthusiast: Cheers! This boozy beverage is the ideal gift for a friend or family member who loves channeling their inner mixologist. Just be ready to serve as a taste tester, if you imbibe!

Pros:

Great for whiskey-based cocktails

Looks great on a bar cabinet

Cons:

Must be 21 or older to purchase

Available at: Saucey

For the Oral Health-Obsessed: Has anyone on your list recently gotten braces or aligners taken off? This electronic toothbrush will help ensure their pearly whites maintain a squeaky clean glow — it’s actually a fantastic stocking stuffer for anyone on your list!

Pros:

Great battery life

Comes equipped with a timer which ensures thorough cleaning

Cons:

There’s no auto shut-off

Available at: Amazon

For the Loved One Who Loves Their Bright White Teeth: If you’re searching for a gift for a relative who can’t help but brag about their dazzling white teeth, look no further. This holiday floss set features 4-piece sets of 500+ ultra-durable interwoven filaments to wipe plaque away from teeth.

Pros:

Promotes good oral care

Compresses to fit in between tight spaces

Cons:

Material may shred easily

Available at: Cocofloss

For the Badass Fashionista: There’s no denying it — our loved ones are just as beautiful as they are badass! This fierce sweatshirt was created to pay homage to women in the military, first responders, law enforcement and all the other ladies making a lasting impact on the world.

Pros:

Soft and comfortable fabric

Shoppers note positive experiences with customer service regarding sizing issues

Cons:

Customer reviews note that the sweatshirts may run big

Available at: Grunt Style

For the Glamourous Giftee: If larger-than-life eye looks are a go-to makeup aesthetic for your loved one, treat them to this eyeliner set. They’ll be the talk of all the holiday parties with bold graphic eyeliner looks!

Pros:

Easy application

Pigmented shadow sticks

Cons:

Customer reviews note difficulty opening the eyeliner

Available at: QVC

For the Loved One with a Growing Family: Make holiday memories last a lifetime with these personalized ornaments. Pair your absolute favorite family photos with festive holiday sayings. They’ll instantly become your loved one’s favorite tree-trimming decoration.

Pros:

High quality

Durable

Cons:

Customer reviews note text can appear opaque at times

Available at: Mpix

For the Astrology Enthusiast: Bring your bestie a physical reminder of their love of all things astrology. This large black pouch features dreamy celestial studs which give the night sky a run for its money.

Pros:

Beautiful studs

Spacious

Cons:

Can appear bulky if overstuffed

Available at: Rebecca Minkoff

For the Thoughtful Friend: These aren’t your average gift bags. You get to create a photo, video or GIF through a QR code and share your creation every time you give a gift bag. How thoughtful? This set includes nine medium, three wine and three large gift bags to meet all of your needs this holiday season.

Pros:

Creative

The gift bag serves as a unique gift itself

Cons:

No ratings yet

Available at: Tokki

Related: 21 Memorable Holiday Gifts for Grandparents Looking for holiday gifts for a grandparent? It may feel like more of a challenge than shopping for your BFF or significant other. Grandparents have already received all of the classic, traditional holiday gifts before — but they might not want anything terribly modern either. We’re here to help! Whether you need a gift for […]

For Besties Who Love Bling: Your loved ones will shine like the brightest Christmas tree star with this trendy nameplate necklace. You decide if you want to serve minimalist vibes with a small font or go full throttle with a larger typeface. It’s also available in two unique fonts — obsessed!

Pros:

Chic and trendy

Affordable

Cons:

No reviews just yet

Available at: BaubleBar

For the Arts and Crafts Enthusiast: There’s one in every family or friend group. The bestie who can recreate the most amazing arts and crafts designs by hand — this gift is perfect for them. They can recreate their very own version of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic Starry Night painting.

Pros:

Can be hung as a portrait

Fun bonding experience

Cons:

Time-consuming

Available at: Amazon

For the Long Distance Loved Ones: Maintain a connection with your loved ones no matter how far away they are. These friendship lamps allow you to share your moods with your loved ones. You can create unique meanings for each color and use the LuvLink app to make secret codes to say things like “I miss you” and “goodnight.”

Pros:

Helps preserve long-distance connection

Customer reviews note assistance from seller when experiencing issues with the lamps

Cons:

Customer reviews note issues with app connectivity

Available at: Amazon

For the Blow Out Babe: Kiss bad hair days goodbye with this blow dry brush. Your bestie will look like they walked straight out of a salon, courtesy of this blow dryer and round brush hybrid.

Pros:

Delivers shiny, voluminous blow-out

Cuts down drying time

Cons:

Customer reviews note issues with bristles after extended use

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Skincare Fanatic: Make sure your loved ones sport a glow year-round. This gift set features a four-step starter kit to deliver a radiant glow!

Pros:

Products hydrate skin

Achieves a radiant glow without leaving a greasy film

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Nordstrom

For the Pantry Raider: Are you forced to restock your pantry after a visit from a loved one? Treat your local foodie to this jam-packed snack care package. They’ll be snacking well into the new year, courtesy of this yummy set.

Pros:

Wide variety of snacks

Cons:

Some snacks may be replaced due to supply chain issues

Available at: Amazon

For the Relative Who Loves Bubbly: If you have a loved one who is always ready to make a toast with a brand-new bottle of champs, they won’t be able to thank you enough for this personalized champagne bottle chiller. Stainless steel and vacuum insulation help this chilled bottle holder keep your favorite libations nice and crisp!

Pros:

Keeps bottles and drinks cold without muggy condensation

Perfect for travel

Cons:

Customer reviews note difficulty opening before first use

Available at: Amazon

For the Lipstick Lover: Pucker up! This red-hot lipstick set features 12 iconic lipstick shades from the legendary MAC Cosmetics.

Pros:

Variety of lipstick shades

Cons:

Products are relatively small, but customer reviews say they last

Available at: Nordstrom

Hasbro Gaming Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition

For the Superhero-Obsessed Little Sibling: If you have someone in your life who lives for Marvel movies, this Avengers-themed version of Monopoly will be a hit!

Pros:

Game makes unique callbacks to the Avengers franchise

Fun for families

Cons:

Primary Avengers are only represented in the game by player tokens and not on the actual board

Available at: Amazon

For Your Favorite Sleepyhead: If your bestie would prefer to take a quick nap instead of hopping on a FT call then they’ll love this bedhead-banishing pillowcase. Made from pure silk, these bedtime-approved pillowcases maintain skin moisture and limit friction that often leads to bedhead.

Pros:

Soft texture

Limits bedhead

Cons:

Customer reviews note issues with the zipper after extended use

Available at: Nordstrom

Comme des Garçons PLAY x Converse Gender Inclusive Chuck Taylor® Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker

For the Street-Style Slayer: Make sure your favorite fashionista puts their best foot forward this holiday season. The Comme des Garçons PLAY x ConverseHidden Heart High-Top Sneaker is a must for all street-style enthusiasts.

Pros:

Trendy

Comfortable

Cons:

Customer reviews note these sneakers may run big

Available at: Nordstrom

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us