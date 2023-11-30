Trying to check off your holiday shopping list on a budget? Finding the perfect wallet-friendly gift is tough, especially for people who already have everything or love designer products. Equally difficult is finding a gift for the people who constantly repeat that you “don’t need to get [them] anything.”

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

That’s why small and thoughtful gifts are always appreciated. But if no perfect presents have called to you yet, don’t stress. We’ve searched far and wide to secure 21 amazing gifts for everyone on your list — all under $75! Whether you need a housewarming gift, stocking stuffer or something for your mother, sister, uncle or coworker, read on. Major gift inspo incoming!

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

21 Best Holiday Gifts Under $75

For the Introspective Friend: Never run out of ways to empower, inspire, relax and soothe the mind. This includes 52 thought-provoking question cards designed to illicit self-love, which will feed the soul of the mindfulness king or queen on your list. Choose from reflection cards or affirmation cards!

Pros:

Thoughtful gift

Empowering messages

52 cards

Beautiful art on each card

Cons:

Reflection and affirmation cards sold separately

Available at: Amazon

For the Comfy Shoe Connoisseur: Crocs are a fashion statement these days, and we’re all about it. This take on the classic Croc clog includes a two-inch platform for some added height and a chunky-sleek style. Oh, and of course there’s room for the brand’s signature Jibbitz. Express yourself!

Pros:

Comfortable and lightweight

Platform adds height

Unique style

Currently on sale

Cons:

Only five color options for this style

Available at: Crocs

For the Veggie-Loving Chef: Speed up cooking time with this Japanese knife specifically designed for chopping vegetables. Light but mighty, the Nakiri is thin and sharp to slice through ingredients easily.

Pros:

Lightweight, sharp

Non-slip handle

Designed for veggies

Cons:

Hand-wash only

Available at: Milk Street

For Someone You’re Thankful For: The holidays are all about gratitude, and what better way to tell someone you care than with a gratitude bracelet? Your recipient will be reminded of your gratitude every time the bracelet is worn.

Pros:

Elastic stretch for easy put on and take off

Meaningful

Stackable with other bracelets

Hand crafted

Hundreds of 5-star ratings

Cons:

Gift box not included

Other bracelets not included

Available at: Little Words Project

For the Friend in Need of Relaxation: These cool wintergreen mints will freshen your breath and provide a relaxing effect, but not enough to feel “out of it.”

Pros:

Made with 100% hemp extract

Designed to microdose

Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan

Cons:

Often sold out

Available at: Cycling Frog

For the Anxious Person In Your Life: Weighted blankets are known to provide comfort and security, soothe anxiety, improve sleep quality and calm the nervous system. They recreate the feeling of being hugged, making them an ideal thoughtful and cozy gift!

Pros:

Evenly distributed weight

Comes in twin/twin XL, full/queen and king sizes

Hypoallergenic

Two color options

Cons:

Only one weight option per size

Available at: Surefit

For the Retro Music-Obsessed Giftee: This super cool bluetooth jukebox doubles as decor. It’s 15″ tall and lightweight, so you can easily fit it on a shelf, dresser, countertop — anywhere, really! It’s a handy, practical gift which packs a stylish punch.

Pros:

Color-changing LED lights

Wireless bluetooth

Portable

FM radio function

Sound reactive lighting mode

Cons:

Smaller than traditional jukebox

Buy at Five Below | $25

Available at: Five Below

For the Chocolate Lover: Did you know you can make your own mix of Lindt chocolates using its 20 (yes, 20) different flavors? Get a deal on the 200-pc box using code LINDOR200! This sweet treat is too good to resist. Pick up some extras for thoughtful hostess gifts!

Pros:

Personalized gift

Easily shareable

Options include seasonal exclusives

Cons:

Can’t add more/fewer than 25 chocolates to your box at a time

Available at: Lindt

For the Beauty Queen: An auto-curler takes all the work out of hair curling, which can be a tedious and time-consuming task. This iron has four temperature and three timer settings for convenience!

Pros:

Anti-tangle design

Upgraded 1 inch larger barrel

Saves time

Cons:

Heat protectant sold separately

Not battery-powered

Available at: Amazon

For the Bright Smile on Your List: Electric toothbrushes can clean those tough-to-reach spots that a manual toothbrush simply can’t. This useful gift will definitely make your recipient smile — and improve their grin in the process!

Pros:

Includes handle, brush head, charger and travel case

10 days of battery life per charge

Connects to app and integrates with Apple Health

3 cleaning modes

Cons:

Only comes with one extra brush head

Shorter battery life than some brands

Available at: Amazon

For the Person Who Always Wants a Hug: This versatile full-body pillow provides traditional support for the head and neck, but can also be used to promote spinal alignment, support the hips and reduce pressure during pregnancy. It makes a perfect gift for side sleepers, stomach sleepers and back sleepers alike!

Pros:

Includes cooling pillowcase

Green tea memory foam

Relieves pressure

Promotes alignment

Cons:

Memory foam filling not washable

Available at: Amazon

For the Ultimate Dog Person: If you know someone who’s always with his/her furry friend, this is the perfect gift! The built-in bowl makes it easy to drink from and saves water — any unused H20 goes right back into the container.

Pros:

Comes in two sizes (19oz and 12oz)

Leakproof

Durable

Cons:

May get heavy when filled to capacity

Available at: Amazon

For the Classy, Wine-Loving Host: Everything needed to make mulled wine is included in this gift set. Dried orange slices, cinnamon sticks, whole cloves and cardamom pods are just a few things you’ll snag alongside the essentials like a mesh infuser, zester and mulling ladle.

Pros:

Makes easy batch cocktails

Creative

Comes with six different spices

Great housewarming gift

Cons:

Any other spices must be purchased separately

Available at: Amazon

For the Long Distance Couple: Know someone who misses their boo? (Maybe it’s you!) Grab two of these for a couple that’s miles apart and remind them: Distance means so little when someone means so much!

Pros:

Adjustable

Absorb and release essential oils

Aromatherapy ebook included

Cons:

Just two colors

Available at: Amazon

For the Runner on Your List: Runners can attest to the annoyance of earbuds falling out mid-run, which is why these earbuds are designed to stay put. They wrap around the ear for a secure fit without being too tight. Ready to run? See you on the track!

Pros:

80 hour battery life

Secure fit

Six tip sizes in included

Microphone built in

Waterproof

Cons:

Not suitable for swimming

Available at: Amazon

For the Family (Wo)Man: A good ole card game is perfect for a snowy night in with the fam this holiday season! Best of all, this game is filled with conversation starters, trivia and challenges to get to know your favorite family members on a deeper level.

Pros:

Ages 8+

Three to eight players

Encourages quality time

Cons:

Not suitable for the really little ones

Available at: Amazon

For the Glamorous Gal on Your List: Stackable rings are totally in style, especially gold ones. These sparkly rhinestone rings will go perfectly with any outfit — plus, the price truly can’t be beat. They’re not exactly investment pieces, but they tick all the trend boxes effortlessly.

Pros:

Lead and nickel-free

Rhinestone embellishments

Versatile

Cons:

Only three sizes

Available at: Express

For the Facial Hair Enthusiast: The essential beard kit includes beard growth oil, beard growth vitamins, vitamin spray and a beard brush — all to promote the best beard health possible. The combination helps to stimulate beard follicles to add volume for a voluptuous beard!

Pros:

Combats patchiness

Kit includes tips, tricks and how-tos

4-piece set

Cons:

Doesn’t include beard derma roller

Available at: Amazon

For The Bookworm: If you can think of an adult, teen or kid that loves to read, that person likely needs a reading light. A clip-on light is a practical gift that your recipient could use daily!

Pros:

5 brightness levels

No flickering

3 color modes

Long-lasting battery

Cons:

Doesn’t bend beyond 90 degrees

Available at: Amazon

For the Caffeine-Obsessed Pal: This iced coffee maker doesn’t just make iced coffee – it also makes iced tea and cold brew! It’s easy to brew and easy to clean. Bonus: the cold coffee brewed is less acidic than hot coffee, making it a great warm caffeine alternative for people who get heartburn.

Pros:

Multi use

Temperature-safe glass

Airtight silicone sealed top for flavor preservation

Cons:

Hand wash recommended

Available at: Amazon

For the New(ish) Parents: A scooter is a great way to get the kids outside and away from the iPad for at least a few hours of the day. These scooters have an adjustable height handle bar, so your child can grow into it for a few years before it’s necessary to purchase a new one. This will help them explore the outdoors!

Pros:

Suitable for ages 3 to 12

Easy assembly

Light up wheels

Cons:

Doesn’t include helmet

Available at: Amazon

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us