Trying to check off your holiday shopping list on a budget? Finding the perfect wallet-friendly gift is tough, especially for people who already have everything or love designer products. Equally difficult is finding a gift for the people who constantly repeat that you “don’t need to get [them] anything.”
That’s why small and thoughtful gifts are always appreciated. But if no perfect presents have called to you yet, don’t stress. We’ve searched far and wide to secure 21 amazing gifts for everyone on your list — all under $75! Whether you need a housewarming gift, stocking stuffer or something for your mother, sister, uncle or coworker, read on. Major gift inspo incoming!
21 Best Holiday Gifts Under $75
RYVE Empowering Question Cards
For the Introspective Friend: Never run out of ways to empower, inspire, relax and soothe the mind. This includes 52 thought-provoking question cards designed to illicit self-love, which will feed the soul of the mindfulness king or queen on your list. Choose from reflection cards or affirmation cards!
Pros:
- Thoughtful gift
- Empowering messages
- 52 cards
- Beautiful art on each card
Cons:
- Reflection and affirmation cards sold separately
Available at: Amazon
The Crush Clog
For the Comfy Shoe Connoisseur: Crocs are a fashion statement these days, and we’re all about it. This take on the classic Croc clog includes a two-inch platform for some added height and a chunky-sleek style. Oh, and of course there’s room for the brand’s signature Jibbitz. Express yourself!
Pros:
- Comfortable and lightweight
- Platform adds height
- Unique style
- Currently on sale
Cons:
- Only five color options for this style
Available at: Crocs
Milk Street Nakiri Chopping Knife
For the Veggie-Loving Chef: Speed up cooking time with this Japanese knife specifically designed for chopping vegetables. Light but mighty, the Nakiri is thin and sharp to slice through ingredients easily.
Pros:
- Lightweight, sharp
- Non-slip handle
- Designed for veggies
Cons:
- Hand-wash only
Available at: Milk Street
Little Words Project Beaded Bracelet
For Someone You’re Thankful For: The holidays are all about gratitude, and what better way to tell someone you care than with a gratitude bracelet? Your recipient will be reminded of your gratitude every time the bracelet is worn.
Pros:
- Elastic stretch for easy put on and take off
- Meaningful
- Stackable with other bracelets
- Hand crafted
- Hundreds of 5-star ratings
Cons:
- Gift box not included
- Other bracelets not included
Available at: Little Words Project
Cycling Frog CBD Mints
For the Friend in Need of Relaxation: These cool wintergreen mints will freshen your breath and provide a relaxing effect, but not enough to feel “out of it.”
Pros:
- Made with 100% hemp extract
- Designed to microdose
- Non-GMO, gluten free, vegan
Cons:
- Often sold out
Available at: Cycling Frog
Surefit Zen Rest Weighted Blanket
For the Anxious Person In Your Life: Weighted blankets are known to provide comfort and security, soothe anxiety, improve sleep quality and calm the nervous system. They recreate the feeling of being hugged, making them an ideal thoughtful and cozy gift!
Pros:
- Evenly distributed weight
- Comes in twin/twin XL, full/queen and king sizes
- Hypoallergenic
- Two color options
Cons:
- Only one weight option per size
Available at: Surefit
Five Below LED Jukebox Speaker
For the Retro Music-Obsessed Giftee: This super cool bluetooth jukebox doubles as decor. It’s 15″ tall and lightweight, so you can easily fit it on a shelf, dresser, countertop — anywhere, really! It’s a handy, practical gift which packs a stylish punch.
Pros:
- Color-changing LED lights
- Wireless bluetooth
- Portable
- FM radio function
- Sound reactive lighting mode
Cons:
- Smaller than traditional jukebox
-
Available at: Five Below
Lindt Lindor Truffles Custom Pick And Mix Chocolate Box
For the Chocolate Lover: Did you know you can make your own mix of Lindt chocolates using its 20 (yes, 20) different flavors? Get a deal on the 200-pc box using code LINDOR200! This sweet treat is too good to resist. Pick up some extras for thoughtful hostess gifts!
Pros:
- Personalized gift
- Easily shareable
- Options include seasonal exclusives
Cons:
- Can’t add more/fewer than 25 chocolates to your box at a time
Available at: Lindt
Laluztop Auto Hair Curler
For the Beauty Queen: An auto-curler takes all the work out of hair curling, which can be a tedious and time-consuming task. This iron has four temperature and three timer settings for convenience!
Pros:
- Anti-tangle design
- Upgraded 1 inch larger barrel
- Saves time
Cons:
- Heat protectant sold separately
- Not battery-powered
Available at: Amazon
Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit
For the Bright Smile on Your List: Electric toothbrushes can clean those tough-to-reach spots that a manual toothbrush simply can’t. This useful gift will definitely make your recipient smile — and improve their grin in the process!
Pros:
- Includes handle, brush head, charger and travel case
- 10 days of battery life per charge
- Connects to app and integrates with Apple Health
- 3 cleaning modes
Cons:
- Only comes with one extra brush head
- Shorter battery life than some brands
Available at: Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Body Pillow
For the Person Who Always Wants a Hug: This versatile full-body pillow provides traditional support for the head and neck, but can also be used to promote spinal alignment, support the hips and reduce pressure during pregnancy. It makes a perfect gift for side sleepers, stomach sleepers and back sleepers alike!
Pros:
- Includes cooling pillowcase
- Green tea memory foam
- Relieves pressure
- Promotes alignment
Cons:
- Memory foam filling not washable
Available at: Amazon
MalisPree Dog Water Bottle
For the Ultimate Dog Person: If you know someone who’s always with his/her furry friend, this is the perfect gift! The built-in bowl makes it easy to drink from and saves water — any unused H20 goes right back into the container.
Pros:
- Comes in two sizes (19oz and 12oz)
- Leakproof
- Durable
Cons:
- May get heavy when filled to capacity
Available at: Amazon
Cooking Gift Set Store Mulled Wine Set
For the Classy, Wine-Loving Host: Everything needed to make mulled wine is included in this gift set. Dried orange slices, cinnamon sticks, whole cloves and cardamom pods are just a few things you’ll snag alongside the essentials like a mesh infuser, zester and mulling ladle.
Pros:
- Makes easy batch cocktails
- Creative
- Comes with six different spices
- Great housewarming gift
Cons:
- Any other spices must be purchased separately
Available at: Amazon
Roman Ventures Couples Distance Bracelets
For the Long Distance Couple: Know someone who misses their boo? (Maybe it’s you!) Grab two of these for a couple that’s miles apart and remind them: Distance means so little when someone means so much!
Pros:
- Adjustable
- Absorb and release essential oils
- Aromatherapy ebook included
Cons:
- Just two colors
Available at: Amazon
Back Bay Audio Store Wireless Earbuds
For the Runner on Your List: Runners can attest to the annoyance of earbuds falling out mid-run, which is why these earbuds are designed to stay put. They wrap around the ear for a secure fit without being too tight. Ready to run? See you on the track!
Pros:
- 80 hour battery life
- Secure fit
- Six tip sizes in included
- Microphone built in
- Waterproof
Cons:
- Not suitable for swimming
Available at: Amazon
Do You Really Know Your Family? Game
For the Family (Wo)Man: A good ole card game is perfect for a snowy night in with the fam this holiday season! Best of all, this game is filled with conversation starters, trivia and challenges to get to know your favorite family members on a deeper level.
Pros:
- Ages 8+
- Three to eight players
- Encourages quality time
Cons:
- Not suitable for the really little ones
Available at: Amazon
Express 3-Piece Rhinestone Ring Set
For the Glamorous Gal on Your List: Stackable rings are totally in style, especially gold ones. These sparkly rhinestone rings will go perfectly with any outfit — plus, the price truly can’t be beat. They’re not exactly investment pieces, but they tick all the trend boxes effortlessly.
Pros:
- Lead and nickel-free
- Rhinestone embellishments
- Versatile
Cons:
- Only three sizes
Available at: Express
Beard Club Essential Beard Growth Kit
For the Facial Hair Enthusiast: The essential beard kit includes beard growth oil, beard growth vitamins, vitamin spray and a beard brush — all to promote the best beard health possible. The combination helps to stimulate beard follicles to add volume for a voluptuous beard!
Pros:
- Combats patchiness
- Kit includes tips, tricks and how-tos
- 4-piece set
Cons:
- Doesn’t include beard derma roller
Available at: Amazon
Glourescent USB Rechargeable Book Light
For The Bookworm: If you can think of an adult, teen or kid that loves to read, that person likely needs a reading light. A clip-on light is a practical gift that your recipient could use daily!
Pros:
- 5 brightness levels
- No flickering
- 3 color modes
- Long-lasting battery
Cons:
- Doesn’t bend beyond 90 degrees
Available at: Amazon
Cafe Du Chateau Brew Perfect Iced Coffee Maker
For the Caffeine-Obsessed Pal: This iced coffee maker doesn’t just make iced coffee – it also makes iced tea and cold brew! It’s easy to brew and easy to clean. Bonus: the cold coffee brewed is less acidic than hot coffee, making it a great warm caffeine alternative for people who get heartburn.
Pros:
- Multi use
- Temperature-safe glass
- Airtight silicone sealed top for flavor preservation
Cons:
- Hand wash recommended
Available at: Amazon
LaScoota Kids Kick Scooter
For the New(ish) Parents: A scooter is a great way to get the kids outside and away from the iPad for at least a few hours of the day. These scooters have an adjustable height handle bar, so your child can grow into it for a few years before it’s necessary to purchase a new one. This will help them explore the outdoors!
Pros:
- Suitable for ages 3 to 12
- Easy assembly
- Light up wheels
Cons:
- Doesn’t include helmet
Available at: Amazon
